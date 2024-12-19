Live Fast Motorsports Announces Seven-Race 2025 NASCAR Cup Schedule
Live Fast Motorsports, a former full-time NASCAR Cup Series team, has announced its schedule for the upcoming 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, and the schedule is nearly identical to the slate of races the team competed in during the 2024 season.
The No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro will appear in seven races in 2025 beginning with the season-opening Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16.
The team will return for all of the other Superspeedway events on the schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway (February 23), Talladega Superspeedway (April 27), Atlanta Motor Speedway (June 28), Daytona International Speedway (August 23), and Talladega Superspeedway (October 19).
Live Fast Motorsports, which sold its Charter and reduced to a part-time schedule ahead of the 2024 season, will also compete in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25. That event, one of NASCAR's four crown jewel events, is contested on the 1.5-mile intermediate oval located in Concord, North Carolina.
Last season, Live Fast Motorsports attempted to make the field in eight events, but failed to lock into the season-opening Daytona 500. The one race that Live Fast Motorsports competed in last year that it doesn't intend to compete in during the 2025 season is the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The best-ever finish for Live Fast Motorsports was a seventh-place run in the Summer event at Daytona International Speedway achieved by team owner and driver BJ McLeod. The best finish for the part-time team in seven races a season ago was a 19th-place run, again in the Summer event at Daytona International Speedway with McLeod behind the wheel.