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Logano Turns In Impressive Run For Gateway Pole; Full Starting Lineup

Joey Logano took a dominant pole-winning run Saturday at Gateway, as he topped Kyle Larson by nearly three-tenths of a second. Chase drivers secured the top-10 spots.
Toby Christie|
Sep 12, 2026; Madison, Illinois, USA; Team Penske driver Joey Logano (22) drives during the Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway. Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2026; Madison, Illinois, USA; Team Penske driver Joey Logano (22) drives during the Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway. Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the most part, the Next Gen car has made competition in the NASCAR Cup Series closer than it has ever been, at least from a lap time standpoint. However, on Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway, Joey Logano was in a league all of his own in qualifying for Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300.

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, who is seeking a fourth title, blasted off in his No. 22 Team Penske Ford, and the end result was an incredible 32.817-second (137.124 mph) lap time. How fast was Logano? Well, the next closest competitor, Kyle Larson, was nearly three tenths of a second slower than Logano's lap time.

Officially, Logano secured the pole position by a margin of 0.276 seconds over Larson.

After turning a lap that much better than the rest of the field, Logano admitted that he didn't even feel like he did that great of a job during his run around the track.

"I even felt like my lap was like average," Logano recalled. "I mean, I did okay, but it wasn't like, 'Man, I nailed it,' not that I had much in it. I didn't make a mistake, at least."

This pole-winning run will mark the 35th of Logano's 643-race NASCAR Cup Series career, and it is the second pole of the season for the Team Penske driver.

Logano, who got off to a sluggish start to the 2026 season, has come to life. He now has two wins on the year, and after a ninth-place finish last weekend at Darlington, he ranks ninth in the Chase Grid. Logano has a massive opportunity to take a step forward on Sunday at Gateway.

"Well, the guys are doing a good job, and this is a racetrack that we had circled that we need to capitalize on, right? We know our points situation. We need to score max points here," Logano said. "And starting up front will help that for sure. Just gotta manage the strategy. Definitely got a fast car though. The Shell/Pennzoil Mustang in race trim was really good. Short run, long run, obviously, qualifying was spectacular."

Larson, the defending series champion, comes into this race on a 50-race losing skid. He'll look to snap the drought on Sunday from the second starting spot.

Ryan Blaney, who has had close calls for the win at World Wide Technology Raceway only to come up empty, will roll from the starting grid in the third position. Blaney was the fastest driver in Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series practice session.

Christopher Bell, last week's winner at Darlington Raceway, qualified fourth for the Enjoy Illinois 300. With the win last week, Bell finds himself second in the Chase Grid and is just 12 points behind Denny Hamlin, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate.

The top-10 starting positions were completely swept by Chase contenders.

Chase Briscoe, Carson Hocevar, Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for the race.

Chase contenders starting outside of the top-10 include: Austin Cindric (13th), Ryan Preece (14th), Daniel Suarez (15th), Tyler Reddick (18th), Chris Buescher (21st), and William Byron (24th).

Buescher's No. 17 RFK Racing Ford failed pre-race inspection twice which led to penalties being levied on the driver and his team. Buescher lost his pit selection for the race, and his car chief was ejected for the remainder of the weekend.

Official Enjoy Illinois 300 Starting Lineup

Rank

Car

Driver

Lap time (sec)

Speed (mph)

1

22

Joey Logano (C)

32.817

137.124

2

5

Kyle Larson (C)

33.093

135.980

3

12

Ryan Blaney (C)

33.113

135.898

4

20

Christopher Bell (C)

33.145

135.767

5

19

Chase Briscoe (C)

33.199

135.546

6

77

Carson Hocevar (C)

33.236

135.395

7

23

Bubba Wallace (C)

33.246

135.355

8

9

Chase Elliott (C)

33.259

135.302

9

54

Ty Gibbs (C)

33.261

135.294

10

11

Denny Hamlin (C)

33.312

135.086

11

48

Alex Bowman

33.407

134.702

12

38

Zane Smith

33.420

134.650

13

2

Austin Cindric (C)

33.441

134.565

14

60

Ryan Preece (C)

33.487

134.381

15

7

Daniel Suarez (C)

33.492

134.360

16

21

Josh Berry

33.503

134.316

17

16

AJ Allmendinger

33.547

134.140

18

45

Tyler Reddick (C)

33.557

134.100

19

88

Connor Zilisch #

33.572

134.040

20

1

Ross Chastain

33.583

133.996

21

17

Chris Buescher (C)

33.607

133.901

22

3

Austin Dillon

33.624

133.833

23

6

Brad Keselowski

33.689

133.575

24

24

William Byron (C)

33.700

133.531

25

43

Erik Jones

33.713

133.480

26

41

Cole Custer

33.725

133.432

27

33

Austin Hill (i)

33.768

133.262

28

42

John Hunter Nemechek

33.810

133.097

29

71

Michael McDowell

33.878

132.830

30

51

Cody Ware

33.926

132.642

31

4

Noah Gragson

33.934

132.610

32

10

Ty Dillon

33.943

132.575

33

35

Riley Herbst

34.062

132.112

34

34

Todd Gilliland

34.065

132.100

35

97

Shane van Gisbergen

34.186

131.633

36

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

34.215

131.521

(C) indicates Chase contender
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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