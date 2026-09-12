Logano Turns In Impressive Run For Gateway Pole; Full Starting Lineup

For the most part, the Next Gen car has made competition in the NASCAR Cup Series closer than it has ever been, at least from a lap time standpoint. However, on Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway, Joey Logano was in a league all of his own in qualifying for Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300.

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, who is seeking a fourth title, blasted off in his No. 22 Team Penske Ford, and the end result was an incredible 32.817-second (137.124 mph) lap time. How fast was Logano? Well, the next closest competitor, Kyle Larson, was nearly three tenths of a second slower than Logano's lap time.

Officially, Logano secured the pole position by a margin of 0.276 seconds over Larson.

After turning a lap that much better than the rest of the field, Logano admitted that he didn't even feel like he did that great of a job during his run around the track.

"I even felt like my lap was like average," Logano recalled. "I mean, I did okay, but it wasn't like, 'Man, I nailed it,' not that I had much in it. I didn't make a mistake, at least."

This pole-winning run will mark the 35th of Logano's 643-race NASCAR Cup Series career, and it is the second pole of the season for the Team Penske driver.

Logano, who got off to a sluggish start to the 2026 season, has come to life. He now has two wins on the year, and after a ninth-place finish last weekend at Darlington, he ranks ninth in the Chase Grid. Logano has a massive opportunity to take a step forward on Sunday at Gateway.

"Well, the guys are doing a good job, and this is a racetrack that we had circled that we need to capitalize on, right? We know our points situation. We need to score max points here," Logano said. "And starting up front will help that for sure. Just gotta manage the strategy. Definitely got a fast car though. The Shell/Pennzoil Mustang in race trim was really good. Short run, long run, obviously, qualifying was spectacular."

Larson, the defending series champion, comes into this race on a 50-race losing skid. He'll look to snap the drought on Sunday from the second starting spot.

Ryan Blaney, who has had close calls for the win at World Wide Technology Raceway only to come up empty, will roll from the starting grid in the third position. Blaney was the fastest driver in Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series practice session.

Christopher Bell, last week's winner at Darlington Raceway, qualified fourth for the Enjoy Illinois 300. With the win last week, Bell finds himself second in the Chase Grid and is just 12 points behind Denny Hamlin, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate.

The top-10 starting positions were completely swept by Chase contenders.

Chase Briscoe, Carson Hocevar, Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for the race.

Chase contenders starting outside of the top-10 include: Austin Cindric (13th), Ryan Preece (14th), Daniel Suarez (15th), Tyler Reddick (18th), Chris Buescher (21st), and William Byron (24th).

Buescher's No. 17 RFK Racing Ford failed pre-race inspection twice which led to penalties being levied on the driver and his team. Buescher lost his pit selection for the race, and his car chief was ejected for the remainder of the weekend.

Official Enjoy Illinois 300 Starting Lineup

Rank Car Driver Lap time (sec) Speed (mph) 1 22 Joey Logano (C) 32.817 137.124 2 5 Kyle Larson (C) 33.093 135.980 3 12 Ryan Blaney (C) 33.113 135.898 4 20 Christopher Bell (C) 33.145 135.767 5 19 Chase Briscoe (C) 33.199 135.546 6 77 Carson Hocevar (C) 33.236 135.395 7 23 Bubba Wallace (C) 33.246 135.355 8 9 Chase Elliott (C) 33.259 135.302 9 54 Ty Gibbs (C) 33.261 135.294 10 11 Denny Hamlin (C) 33.312 135.086 11 48 Alex Bowman 33.407 134.702 12 38 Zane Smith 33.420 134.650 13 2 Austin Cindric (C) 33.441 134.565 14 60 Ryan Preece (C) 33.487 134.381 15 7 Daniel Suarez (C) 33.492 134.360 16 21 Josh Berry 33.503 134.316 17 16 AJ Allmendinger 33.547 134.140 18 45 Tyler Reddick (C) 33.557 134.100 19 88 Connor Zilisch # 33.572 134.040 20 1 Ross Chastain 33.583 133.996 21 17 Chris Buescher (C) 33.607 133.901 22 3 Austin Dillon 33.624 133.833 23 6 Brad Keselowski 33.689 133.575 24 24 William Byron (C) 33.700 133.531 25 43 Erik Jones 33.713 133.480 26 41 Cole Custer 33.725 133.432 27 33 Austin Hill (i) 33.768 133.262 28 42 John Hunter Nemechek 33.810 133.097 29 71 Michael McDowell 33.878 132.830 30 51 Cody Ware 33.926 132.642 31 4 Noah Gragson 33.934 132.610 32 10 Ty Dillon 33.943 132.575 33 35 Riley Herbst 34.062 132.112 34 34 Todd Gilliland 34.065 132.100 35 97 Shane van Gisbergen 34.186 131.633 36 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 34.215 131.521

(C) indicates Chase contender

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points