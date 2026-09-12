Logano Turns In Impressive Run For Gateway Pole; Full Starting Lineup
For the most part, the Next Gen car has made competition in the NASCAR Cup Series closer than it has ever been, at least from a lap time standpoint. However, on Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway, Joey Logano was in a league all of his own in qualifying for Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300.
The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, who is seeking a fourth title, blasted off in his No. 22 Team Penske Ford, and the end result was an incredible 32.817-second (137.124 mph) lap time. How fast was Logano? Well, the next closest competitor, Kyle Larson, was nearly three tenths of a second slower than Logano's lap time.
Officially, Logano secured the pole position by a margin of 0.276 seconds over Larson.
After turning a lap that much better than the rest of the field, Logano admitted that he didn't even feel like he did that great of a job during his run around the track.
"I even felt like my lap was like average," Logano recalled. "I mean, I did okay, but it wasn't like, 'Man, I nailed it,' not that I had much in it. I didn't make a mistake, at least."
This pole-winning run will mark the 35th of Logano's 643-race NASCAR Cup Series career, and it is the second pole of the season for the Team Penske driver.
Logano, who got off to a sluggish start to the 2026 season, has come to life. He now has two wins on the year, and after a ninth-place finish last weekend at Darlington, he ranks ninth in the Chase Grid. Logano has a massive opportunity to take a step forward on Sunday at Gateway.
"Well, the guys are doing a good job, and this is a racetrack that we had circled that we need to capitalize on, right? We know our points situation. We need to score max points here," Logano said. "And starting up front will help that for sure. Just gotta manage the strategy. Definitely got a fast car though. The Shell/Pennzoil Mustang in race trim was really good. Short run, long run, obviously, qualifying was spectacular."
Larson, the defending series champion, comes into this race on a 50-race losing skid. He'll look to snap the drought on Sunday from the second starting spot.
Ryan Blaney, who has had close calls for the win at World Wide Technology Raceway only to come up empty, will roll from the starting grid in the third position. Blaney was the fastest driver in Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series practice session.
Christopher Bell, last week's winner at Darlington Raceway, qualified fourth for the Enjoy Illinois 300. With the win last week, Bell finds himself second in the Chase Grid and is just 12 points behind Denny Hamlin, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate.
The top-10 starting positions were completely swept by Chase contenders.
Chase Briscoe, Carson Hocevar, Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for the race.
Chase contenders starting outside of the top-10 include: Austin Cindric (13th), Ryan Preece (14th), Daniel Suarez (15th), Tyler Reddick (18th), Chris Buescher (21st), and William Byron (24th).
Buescher's No. 17 RFK Racing Ford failed pre-race inspection twice which led to penalties being levied on the driver and his team. Buescher lost his pit selection for the race, and his car chief was ejected for the remainder of the weekend.
Official Enjoy Illinois 300 Starting Lineup
Rank
Car
Driver
Lap time (sec)
Speed (mph)
1
22
Joey Logano (C)
32.817
137.124
2
5
Kyle Larson (C)
33.093
135.980
3
12
Ryan Blaney (C)
33.113
135.898
4
20
Christopher Bell (C)
33.145
135.767
5
19
Chase Briscoe (C)
33.199
135.546
6
77
Carson Hocevar (C)
33.236
135.395
7
23
Bubba Wallace (C)
33.246
135.355
8
9
Chase Elliott (C)
33.259
135.302
9
54
Ty Gibbs (C)
33.261
135.294
10
11
Denny Hamlin (C)
33.312
135.086
11
48
Alex Bowman
33.407
134.702
12
38
Zane Smith
33.420
134.650
13
2
Austin Cindric (C)
33.441
134.565
14
60
Ryan Preece (C)
33.487
134.381
15
7
Daniel Suarez (C)
33.492
134.360
16
21
Josh Berry
33.503
134.316
17
16
AJ Allmendinger
33.547
134.140
18
45
Tyler Reddick (C)
33.557
134.100
19
88
Connor Zilisch #
33.572
134.040
20
1
Ross Chastain
33.583
133.996
21
17
Chris Buescher (C)
33.607
133.901
22
3
Austin Dillon
33.624
133.833
23
6
Brad Keselowski
33.689
133.575
24
24
William Byron (C)
33.700
133.531
25
43
Erik Jones
33.713
133.480
26
41
Cole Custer
33.725
133.432
27
33
Austin Hill (i)
33.768
133.262
28
42
John Hunter Nemechek
33.810
133.097
29
71
Michael McDowell
33.878
132.830
30
51
Cody Ware
33.926
132.642
31
4
Noah Gragson
33.934
132.610
32
10
Ty Dillon
33.943
132.575
33
35
Riley Herbst
34.062
132.112
34
34
Todd Gilliland
34.065
132.100
35
97
Shane van Gisbergen
34.186
131.633
36
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
34.215
131.521
(C) indicates Chase contender
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie