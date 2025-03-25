Lucas Oil Reprises Role as Multi-Race Primary Sponsor of Busch, RCR
A familiar partner has officially announced its return to Richard Childress Racing's No. 8 Chevrolet for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Lucas Oil will serve as a multi-race primary sponsorship partner for Kyle Busch, building on a relationship between Lucas Oil and Richard Childress Racing, and ECR Engines that was forged more than a decade ago.
Busch will carry the blue, red, and white colors of Lucas Oil at Martinsville Speedway this weekend in the Cook Out 400 to officially kick off the partnership extension.
Lucas Oil will return as the primary sponsorship partner of the No. 8 machine at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City (June 15), and the Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (September 13).
Lucas Oil heavily values its partnership with the legendary race team, and Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.
“Our relationship with RCR is built on mutual respect, trust, and a shared passion for racing,” said Brandon Bernstein, Director of Partnership Marketing for Lucas Oil. “We’ve been working side by side with RCR and ECR Engines for over a decade, constantly developing and improving our products to meet the extreme demands of NASCAR racing. And Kyle Busch is not just one of the best drivers out there – he’s also part of the Lucas Oil family. We’re proud to back him and the No. 8 team, whether it’s on a short track, a superspeedway, or even in the sprint car world with his son, Brexton.”
Not only is Lucas Oil a primary sponsorship partner, but the company comes with integral technical support for the Richard Childress Racing team, which makes the partnership so beneficial to both sides.
“Season after season, Lucas Oil has given us the technical support needed to run up front and win, and that is what makes this partnership so exceptional and why we are thrilled to have them back as the primary sponsor of the No. 8 Chevrolet,” said Mike Verlander, president of RCR.
Busch, 39, won the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series event at Auto Club Speedway with Lucas Oil as the primary sponsorship partner on his No. 8 Chevrolet. Lucas Oil served as a two-race primary sponsorship partner in 2023, and expanded to three races in 2024.