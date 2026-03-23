Luke Baldwin Set For O'Reilly Series Debut At Martinsville

Luke Baldwin, the son of longtime NASCAR crew chief and team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr., is set to take the next step in his racing career this weekend at Martinsville Speedway. The 19-year-old will make his NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series debut, driving the No. 5 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Hettinger Racing in the NFPA 250.

Baldwin, who is a two-time and defending champion of the SMART Modified Tour, will carry primary sponsorship from Victory Custom Trailers at the 0.526-mile short track in Virginia.

Last season, Baldwin started five races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and registered a best finish of 12th at Pocono Raceway, and he split driving duties with four other drivers in the zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model division, where he helped Rick Ware Racing earn the owner's championship.

The driver will compete in 12 Truck Series events this season with Team Reaume.

Considering everything that Baldwin has achieved at such a young age, Hettinger Racing was honored that Baldwin selected them to make his O'Reilly Series debut with.

“With all that Luke has achieved of late, a lot of people have their eyes on him. We’re proud to be the ones he chose to make his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut,” said team owner Chris Hettinger in a press release. “The O’Reilly Series is a big step up, but Martinsville is a flat and fast short track, and it’s the kind of place where Luke has excelled. He’s proven he can adapt quickly and run up front, driving all kinds of cars. Martinsville is the right track, and this is the right time for Luke to have this opportunity.”

Racing at Martinsville Speedway, known as the Paperclip, will not be a new experience for Baldwin, who has made two NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour starts at Martinsville Speedway, and a Truck Series start.

Additionally, the Baldwin family has enjoyed success at the half-mile facility in the past as Baldwin's grandfather, Tommy Baldwin Sr., won two Modified Tour events at Martinsville in 1988 with Tommy Baldwin Jr. serving as his crew chief. The blossoming driving talent is proud of the opportunity to compete at Martinsville.

“Martinsville has always meant a lot to my family, so to have my own opportunity at the track is definitely special,” Baldwin said. “It’s a place where I have a decent level of comfort in terms of feel and what I need in the racecar to make a fast lap. It’s tight, it’s physical, and you have to race smart to be there at the end. I’ve been fortunate to have some good experiences there already, so the goal is to lean on that and keep learning throughout the race.”

Baldwin will make his first of 12 starts with Team Reaume in the NASCAR Truck Series next weekend at Rockingham Speedway, and feels the tune-up in the O'Reilly Series event at Martinsville will help him be ready to compete at Rockingham.

“This is a really good way to head into Rockingham,” Baldwin said. “The O’Reilly Series is a step up in competition, and Martinsville is a place that really challenges you as a driver. There’s a lot to learn in a short amount of time, and that’s how it’ll be at Rockingham, too. A solid weekend at Martinsville is the best preparation for next week’s Truck race.”

The NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series NFPA at Martinsville Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, and will be televised on The CW with television coverage set to begin at 3:30 PM ET.