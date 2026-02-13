Racing America Logo

Majeski Defeats Cup Series Star Power For Daytona Truck Series Pole

Ty Majeski continued his superspeedway qualifying prowess with his third career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Seris pole at Daytona on Friday afternoon.
Toby Christie|
Ty Majeski rocketed to the pole position for the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway.
Ty Majeski rocketed to the pole position for the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. | Gavin Baker | NKP for Ford Racing

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida -- The fastest driver in round one of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying? Ty Majeski. The fastest driver in round two? Ty Majeski. That's right, Ty Majeski will lead the field to green in his first race behind the wheel of the flagship No. 88 ThorSport Racing Ford F-150.

Majeski, the 2024 series champion, secured the pole position with a lap time of 50.881 seconds (176.883 mph). Majeski was the final driver to go on track in the final round of the session, and he was able to bump 2021 Daytona 500 champion and full-time Spire Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell from the pole position by a margin of 0.058 seconds.

The pole is the 12th of Majeski's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career, and it's his third career Truck Series pole at Daytona, and it comes in his 115th career start. According to NASCAR Insights, Majeski is the first Truck Series driver to ever claim three drafting track pole positions.

McDowell, making just his fifth career NASCAR Truck Series start, is seeking his first career top-10 finish in the series. If McDowell can score the victory, he will pull off the rare NASCAR National Series career trifecta as a winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Craftsman Truck Series.

Tanner Gray, driving the No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage, will start Friday night's race from the third starting spot, while Carson Hocevar and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top-five fastest in the final round of qualifying.

Tyker Ankrum, Kaden Honeycutt, Jake Garcia, Gio Ruggiero, and Chandler Smith also polished off top-10 starting spots.

Narrowly missing the final round of qualifying were the sleeveless shirt-wearing Cleetus McFarland and Travis Pastrana. The two drivers, piloting Chevrolet Silverados for Niece Motorsports in this event, will start from the 12th and 13th spots, respectively.

This race will mark McFarland's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut.

Related: Pastrana, McFarland Approach Daytona With Biffle And Winning On Minds

Tony Stewart, making his first-ever NASCAR Truck Series start at Daytona International Speedway, will roll off of pit road in the 15th position on Friday evening, and he was the highest-qualifying of the five Kaulig Racing Ram Truck entries in the field.

Justin Haley was 16th in the No. 16 Ram Truck, while Brenden Queen (No. 12 Ram Truck) was 22nd, and Daniel Dye (No. 10 Ram Truck) was 31st.

Mini Tyrrell, driving the No. 14 Kaulig Racing Ram 1500, made the field as a 37th qualifier with the OEM Provisional. NASCAR had created four new provisional positions reserved for new OEM entries for the first three races of the season. It looked for a portion of Friday's qualifying session that Ram wouldn't need to use one, but Tyrrell's lap time was not able to squeak into the 36-truck field without the use of the provisional.

Drivers failing to qualify for Friday's race include Bryan Dauzat, Timmy Hill, Justin Carroll, Tyler Tomassi, Norm Benning, Toni Breidinger and Greg Van Alst.

2026 Fresh From Florida 250 Starting Lineup

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap Time

1

88

Ty Majeski

50.881

2

7

Michael McDowell (i)

50.939

3

15

Tanner Gray

51.074

4

77

Carson Hocevar (i)

51.112

5

9

Grant Enfinger

51.168

6

18

Tyler Ankrum

51.177

7

11

Kaden Honeycutt

51.229

8

98

Jake Garcia

51.264

9

17

Gio Ruggiero

51.285

10

38

Chandler Smith

51.317

11

91

Christian Eckes

51.455

12

4

Cleetus McFarland

51.459

13

42

Travis Pastrana

51.488

14

1

Taylor Gray (i)

51.508

15

25

Tony Stewart

51.519

16

16

Justin Haley

51.544

17

95

Clay Greenfield

51.558

18

75

Corey LaJoie

51.559

19

62

John Hunter Nemechek (i)

51.586

20

26

Dawson Sutton

51.607

21

97

Jason Kitzmiller

51.611

22

12

Brenden Queen #

51.614

23

13

Cole Butcher #

51.643

24

52

Stewart Friesen

51.664

25

5

Nick Leitz

51.674

26

81

Kris Wright

51.714

27

99

Ben Rhodes

51.719

28

44

Andres Perez de Lara

51.751

29

22

Josh Reaume

51.752

30

45

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (i)

51.786

31

10

Daniel Dye

51.789

32

19

Daniel Hemric

51.861

33

33

Frankie Muniz

51.863

34

76

Spencer Boyd

51.875

35

34

Layne Riggs

51.995

36

2

Jason White

52.022

37

14

Mini Tyrrell #

51.810

Failed to Qualify: No. 6 Norm Benning, No. 27 Toni Breidinger, No. 28 Bryan Dauzat, No. 35 Greg Van Alst, No. 56 Timmy Hill, No. 69 Tyler Tomassi, No. 90 Justin Carroll.

Recommended Articles

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Share on XFollow toby_christie
Home/News