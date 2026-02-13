Majeski Defeats Cup Series Star Power For Daytona Truck Series Pole

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida -- The fastest driver in round one of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying? Ty Majeski. The fastest driver in round two? Ty Majeski. That's right, Ty Majeski will lead the field to green in his first race behind the wheel of the flagship No. 88 ThorSport Racing Ford F-150.

Majeski, the 2024 series champion, secured the pole position with a lap time of 50.881 seconds (176.883 mph). Majeski was the final driver to go on track in the final round of the session, and he was able to bump 2021 Daytona 500 champion and full-time Spire Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell from the pole position by a margin of 0.058 seconds.

The pole is the 12th of Majeski's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career, and it's his third career Truck Series pole at Daytona, and it comes in his 115th career start. According to NASCAR Insights, Majeski is the first Truck Series driver to ever claim three drafting track pole positions.

McDowell, making just his fifth career NASCAR Truck Series start, is seeking his first career top-10 finish in the series. If McDowell can score the victory, he will pull off the rare NASCAR National Series career trifecta as a winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Craftsman Truck Series.

Tanner Gray, driving the No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage, will start Friday night's race from the third starting spot, while Carson Hocevar and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top-five fastest in the final round of qualifying.

Tyker Ankrum, Kaden Honeycutt, Jake Garcia, Gio Ruggiero, and Chandler Smith also polished off top-10 starting spots.

Narrowly missing the final round of qualifying were the sleeveless shirt-wearing Cleetus McFarland and Travis Pastrana. The two drivers, piloting Chevrolet Silverados for Niece Motorsports in this event, will start from the 12th and 13th spots, respectively.

This race will mark McFarland's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut.

Tony Stewart, making his first-ever NASCAR Truck Series start at Daytona International Speedway, will roll off of pit road in the 15th position on Friday evening, and he was the highest-qualifying of the five Kaulig Racing Ram Truck entries in the field.

Justin Haley was 16th in the No. 16 Ram Truck, while Brenden Queen (No. 12 Ram Truck) was 22nd, and Daniel Dye (No. 10 Ram Truck) was 31st.

Mini Tyrrell, driving the No. 14 Kaulig Racing Ram 1500, made the field as a 37th qualifier with the OEM Provisional. NASCAR had created four new provisional positions reserved for new OEM entries for the first three races of the season. It looked for a portion of Friday's qualifying session that Ram wouldn't need to use one, but Tyrrell's lap time was not able to squeak into the 36-truck field without the use of the provisional.

Drivers failing to qualify for Friday's race include Bryan Dauzat, Timmy Hill, Justin Carroll, Tyler Tomassi, Norm Benning, Toni Breidinger and Greg Van Alst.

2026 Fresh From Florida 250 Starting Lineup

Pos Car Driver Lap Time 1 88 Ty Majeski 50.881 2 7 Michael McDowell (i) 50.939 3 15 Tanner Gray 51.074 4 77 Carson Hocevar (i) 51.112 5 9 Grant Enfinger 51.168 6 18 Tyler Ankrum 51.177 7 11 Kaden Honeycutt 51.229 8 98 Jake Garcia 51.264 9 17 Gio Ruggiero 51.285 10 38 Chandler Smith 51.317 11 91 Christian Eckes 51.455 12 4 Cleetus McFarland 51.459 13 42 Travis Pastrana 51.488 14 1 Taylor Gray (i) 51.508 15 25 Tony Stewart 51.519 16 16 Justin Haley 51.544 17 95 Clay Greenfield 51.558 18 75 Corey LaJoie 51.559 19 62 John Hunter Nemechek (i) 51.586 20 26 Dawson Sutton 51.607 21 97 Jason Kitzmiller 51.611 22 12 Brenden Queen # 51.614 23 13 Cole Butcher # 51.643 24 52 Stewart Friesen 51.664 25 5 Nick Leitz 51.674 26 81 Kris Wright 51.714 27 99 Ben Rhodes 51.719 28 44 Andres Perez de Lara 51.751 29 22 Josh Reaume 51.752 30 45 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (i) 51.786 31 10 Daniel Dye 51.789 32 19 Daniel Hemric 51.861 33 33 Frankie Muniz 51.863 34 76 Spencer Boyd 51.875 35 34 Layne Riggs 51.995 36 2 Jason White 52.022 37 14 Mini Tyrrell # 51.810

Failed to Qualify: No. 6 Norm Benning, No. 27 Toni Breidinger, No. 28 Bryan Dauzat, No. 35 Greg Van Alst, No. 56 Timmy Hill, No. 69 Tyler Tomassi, No. 90 Justin Carroll.

