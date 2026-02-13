Majeski Defeats Cup Series Star Power For Daytona Truck Series Pole
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida -- The fastest driver in round one of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying? Ty Majeski. The fastest driver in round two? Ty Majeski. That's right, Ty Majeski will lead the field to green in his first race behind the wheel of the flagship No. 88 ThorSport Racing Ford F-150.
Majeski, the 2024 series champion, secured the pole position with a lap time of 50.881 seconds (176.883 mph). Majeski was the final driver to go on track in the final round of the session, and he was able to bump 2021 Daytona 500 champion and full-time Spire Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell from the pole position by a margin of 0.058 seconds.
The pole is the 12th of Majeski's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career, and it's his third career Truck Series pole at Daytona, and it comes in his 115th career start. According to NASCAR Insights, Majeski is the first Truck Series driver to ever claim three drafting track pole positions.
McDowell, making just his fifth career NASCAR Truck Series start, is seeking his first career top-10 finish in the series. If McDowell can score the victory, he will pull off the rare NASCAR National Series career trifecta as a winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Craftsman Truck Series.
Tanner Gray, driving the No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage, will start Friday night's race from the third starting spot, while Carson Hocevar and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top-five fastest in the final round of qualifying.
Tyker Ankrum, Kaden Honeycutt, Jake Garcia, Gio Ruggiero, and Chandler Smith also polished off top-10 starting spots.
Narrowly missing the final round of qualifying were the sleeveless shirt-wearing Cleetus McFarland and Travis Pastrana. The two drivers, piloting Chevrolet Silverados for Niece Motorsports in this event, will start from the 12th and 13th spots, respectively.
This race will mark McFarland's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut.
Tony Stewart, making his first-ever NASCAR Truck Series start at Daytona International Speedway, will roll off of pit road in the 15th position on Friday evening, and he was the highest-qualifying of the five Kaulig Racing Ram Truck entries in the field.
Justin Haley was 16th in the No. 16 Ram Truck, while Brenden Queen (No. 12 Ram Truck) was 22nd, and Daniel Dye (No. 10 Ram Truck) was 31st.
Mini Tyrrell, driving the No. 14 Kaulig Racing Ram 1500, made the field as a 37th qualifier with the OEM Provisional. NASCAR had created four new provisional positions reserved for new OEM entries for the first three races of the season. It looked for a portion of Friday's qualifying session that Ram wouldn't need to use one, but Tyrrell's lap time was not able to squeak into the 36-truck field without the use of the provisional.
Drivers failing to qualify for Friday's race include Bryan Dauzat, Timmy Hill, Justin Carroll, Tyler Tomassi, Norm Benning, Toni Breidinger and Greg Van Alst.
2026 Fresh From Florida 250 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap Time
1
88
Ty Majeski
50.881
2
7
Michael McDowell (i)
50.939
3
15
Tanner Gray
51.074
4
77
Carson Hocevar (i)
51.112
5
9
Grant Enfinger
51.168
6
18
Tyler Ankrum
51.177
7
11
Kaden Honeycutt
51.229
8
98
Jake Garcia
51.264
9
17
Gio Ruggiero
51.285
10
38
Chandler Smith
51.317
11
91
Christian Eckes
51.455
12
4
Cleetus McFarland
51.459
13
42
Travis Pastrana
51.488
14
1
Taylor Gray (i)
51.508
15
25
Tony Stewart
51.519
16
16
Justin Haley
51.544
17
95
Clay Greenfield
51.558
18
75
Corey LaJoie
51.559
19
62
John Hunter Nemechek (i)
51.586
20
26
Dawson Sutton
51.607
21
97
Jason Kitzmiller
51.611
22
12
Brenden Queen #
51.614
23
13
Cole Butcher #
51.643
24
52
Stewart Friesen
51.664
25
5
Nick Leitz
51.674
26
81
Kris Wright
51.714
27
99
Ben Rhodes
51.719
28
44
Andres Perez de Lara
51.751
29
22
Josh Reaume
51.752
30
45
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (i)
51.786
31
10
Daniel Dye
51.789
32
19
Daniel Hemric
51.861
33
33
Frankie Muniz
51.863
34
76
Spencer Boyd
51.875
35
34
Layne Riggs
51.995
36
2
Jason White
52.022
37
14
Mini Tyrrell #
51.810
Failed to Qualify: No. 6 Norm Benning, No. 27 Toni Breidinger, No. 28 Bryan Dauzat, No. 35 Greg Van Alst, No. 56 Timmy Hill, No. 69 Tyler Tomassi, No. 90 Justin Carroll.
