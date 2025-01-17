Major Sponsorship Partner Returns to Front Row Motorsports in 2025
As Front Row Motorsports is set to expand to three full-time NASCAR Cup Series entries and two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries in 2025, the team will do so with a longstanding sponsorship partner by its side. The Community Choice Financial Family of Brands will continue its partnership of the Front Row Motorsports team through its Speedy Cash and TitleMax brands.
Both brands will combine for eight races of primary sponsorship for Zane Smith and the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team in the upcoming season, and TitleMax will also serve as a major associate sponsorship partner for Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Front Row Motorsports team.
“The Community Choice Financial Family of Brands (CCF) is ecstatic to be back with Zane and Front Row Motorsports (FRM), said Bill Baker, President, CCF. “We are proud of this partnership and believe Zane along with the other FRM drivers represent our brands with class. Our thousands of teammates and customers are excited to ride along for what we hope is a safe and successful race season!”
Speedy Cash will serve as the primary sponsor for Smith in the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, the Daytona 500, the event at Texas Motor Speedway and the fall race at Kansas Speedway. TitleMax will serve as Smith's primary sponsor at Circuit of the Americas, the Spring event at Las Vegas, Spring event at Talladega, and the Southern 500 at Darlington.
Smith, who returns to FRM after a year away with Spire Motorsports in 2024, is excited to for the support from Speedy Cash.
“I’m grateful to have Speedy Cash’s support in my return to FRM,” said Smith. “We made a lot of good memories together in the Truck Series, and I hope we can make more in the Cup Series.”
According to a press release from FRM, Speedy Cash and TitleMax will collaborate with Gragson and Smith in social media promotion as well as at-track and at-store displays and visits.
Additionally, Speedy Cash and TitleMax will support Layne Riggs and Chandler Smith, Front Row Motorsports' two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competitors, for the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.