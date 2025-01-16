Martin Truex Jr. Attempting Daytona 500 with TRICON Garage
Martin Truex Jr. may be retired from full-time competition in the NASCAR Cup Series, but the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion isn't staying away for very long. Truex, 44, will pilot the No. 56 Toyota Camry XSE for TRICON Garage as the driver and team will attempt to make the field for the Daytona 500 next month.
This will mark the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race attempt for TRICON Garage, a team that is a fixture in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The team is elated to be going into battle for a Daytona 500 starting spot with Truex behind the wheel of its car.
“This opportunity is a testament to the dedication of our entire organization and our partners at Toyota. Having raced against Martin for many years, I can confidently say there’s no stronger competitor I’d want behind the wheel for our first Cup Series entry at the sport’s most prestigious race,” said David Gilliland, partner, TRICON Garage.
“As an open entry, we know the road ahead will be challenging, but I have no doubt that Martin will put us in the best position to succeed. I’ve had the privilege of sitting on the pole at Daytona, but my next goal is to celebrate in victory lane.”
According to a press release, TRICON will receive technical support from Joe Gibbs Racing, and Cole Pearn, who guided Truex to his NASCAR Cup Series title in 2017, will serve as the crew chief for the effort.
Bass Pro Shops, Truex's longtime primary sponsorship partner will provide sponsorship for the entry.
“It’s going to be a really cool deal to be able to work with Cole and have the number 56 again,” said Truex. “I really appreciate everyone at Bass Pro Shops, TRICON and Toyota helping put this together to go have some fun, and I can’t think of a better time to go win the thing for Johnny Morris.”
Truex is a 34-time race winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, but has yet to reach victory lane in the Daytona 500. In 2016, Truex finished runner-up to Denny Hamlin in the Daytona 500 by a narrow margin of 0.010 seconds.