Martin Truex, Jr. Running 2017 Title-Winning Paint Scheme at Homestead
As Martin Truex, Jr. embarks on the final three rounds of his full-time career as a NASCAR Cup Series driver, Joe Gibbs Racing and long-time supporter Bass Pro Shops are doing something special for the veteran driver.
The Mayetta, New Jersey native will carry a specially designed paint scheme on his No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE in Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which will perfectly resemble the vehicle in which Truex won the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series championship.
Bass Pro Shops, which has sponsored 44-year-old Truex through much of his NASCAR Cup Series career throughout several teams, was prominently displayed on the No. 78 Toyota Camry for seven victories at NASCAR's top-level, including the historic dominance at the 2016 Coca-Cola 600.
"The scheme from that year was obviously memorable with what we did that year and at Homestead to win it all," Truex said in a pre-Homestead advance from JGR. "Really have to thank everyone at Bass Pro Shops and Joe Gibbs Racing for bringing this scheme back to Homestead one more time.”
It's been nearly seven years since Martin Truex, Jr. was able to hoist the championship trophy at Homestead-Miami Speedway, successfully bringing Furniture Row Racing and Barney Visser from perennial backmarkers in the NASCAR Cup Series to champions in NASCAR's premier division.
However, to bring that championship trophy back to Denver, Colorado, it took Truex winning the season-ending Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, all while finishing ahead of his tough championship contenders of Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, and Brad Keselowski.
"I remember everything about it -- the whole weekend, race, every lap," said Truex when asked about his memory of his championship in 2017. "The only thing I don't remember is when I crossed the finish line after the back straightaway. The party was fun, but nothing as crazy as when everyone was so happy and excited."
"We didn't get to do much as I was on the track until 3:00 AM with obligations," Truex added. "The funniest part was a few of my crew guys and team members took a van around the racetrack. I was sitting off [Turn 4] doing an interview with Jamie Little and FOX, and we see those guys screaming in the van. Just everyone having a big time and happy for everything that happened."
The victory, and the championship that came along with it, made Truex and Cole Pearn one of the best driver-crew chief pairings in NASCAR's modern-era. However, at the end of the following season, when Furniture Row Racing closed its doors, Pearn retired, while Truex moved to Joe Gibbs Racing to drive the No. 19.
Truex has spent the last six years competing in the NASCAR Cup Series for Joe Gibbs Racing, and after the checkered flag is displayed at Phoenix Raceway in November, will hand over the reigns of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE to Chase Briscoe.
In the meantime, Truex still has three more weeks to find one last NASCAR Cup Series victory for Joe Gibbs Racing. With his success at the 1.5-mile intermediate facility in Miami, Florida, could Sunday's 400-miler play right into his hands?
"I always enjoy going back [to Homestead] and feel like it’s always been a good track for us. Going back to the Busch Series, and learning about the place, it was good then. I almost won my first race there in the Cup Series. I feel comfortable and have fun there, and it’s nice going to a track you’re not dreading and you enjoy, and we hope to have some success with our Bass Pro Shops Camry this weekend."
Phoenix isn't the end of Truex's tenure in the NASCAR Cup Series, though, but rather just his full-time career. The veteran driver has already committed to competing in the Daytona 500 next February, driving for 23XI Racing and bringing Cole Pearn out of retirement to serve as crew chief.