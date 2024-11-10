Martin Truex, Jr. Wins Phoenix Pole; Logano Starting on Front Row
After a full-time NASCAR Cup Series career that has spanned more than 15 seasons, Martin Truex, Jr. will close this chapter of his racing-centric life with back-to-back pole positions.
Driving a throwback paint scheme to his debut race in the NASCAR Cup Series, Truex was able to post the quickest lap time in the final round of qualifying on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway.
The pole is the 25th at NASCAR’s top-level for Truex, making him the 33rd driver in series history to reach the quarter-century mark in qualifying triumphs.
Truex posted a lap time of 26.718 seconds (134.741mph) to secure the Busch Light Pole Award at the one-mile oval in Avondale, Arizona, slightly edging out Championship 4 driver Joey Logano to take the top spot.
Logano, looking for his third NASCAR Cup Series championship for Team Penske, was just one-hundredth of a second slower than Truex, and as a result, will have to settle for an outside front row start.
However, the driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will be at a major detriment when Sunday’s event begins, losing his pit selection rights after his Team Penske machine failed pre-qualifying inspection twice.
Ross Chastain, the winner of last year’s season-finale at Phoenix Raceway, will start from third place for Sunday’s 312-lap contest. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will complete the top five starters.
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell ranked sixth and seventh fastest in the second round of qualifying, while William Byron, the second-best of the championship-eligible drivers will start from eighth.
Harrison Burton recorded another strong starting position for Wood Brothers Racing, while Tyler Reddick rounded out the top 10.
Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, who is still in the hunt for this season’s championship, will start the lowest of the four drivers still eligible in the winner-takes-all contest on Sunday, in 17th.
Josh Berry and Jeb Burton both failed to post a lap time around the one-mile Phoenix Raceway in qualifying. Burton suffered a mechanical issue on his No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet Camaro.
Berry, one of the four drivers competing for Stewart-Haas Racing in its final NASCAR Cup Series event, crashed his No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in qualifying at the entrance to Turn 1, scuffing the outside wall. Berry will start 39th.
The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will take place on Sunday, November 10 at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, Peacock, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).