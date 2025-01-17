Martin Truex Sr., Father of 2017 NASCAR Cup Champion, Dead at 66
Martin Truex Sr., a former racer and father of 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and multi-time NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner Ryan Truex, has passed away at the age of 66.
On Friday evening, the Truex family confirmed the passing of the patriarch of the Truex racing family with a joint statement from Truex Jr., Ryan Truex, and Marsha McVey.
"We are devastated by the loss of our father (Martin Truex Sr.)," the statement began. "Simply put, he was our hero and a great man. We appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers and ask for privacy at this time."
A native of Mayetta, New Jersey, Truex Sr. was a formidable racer in his own right. Truex competed in 15 NASCAR Busch Grand National Series (now known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series) events over the course of nine seasons. Truex's best finish in 15 starts in the series was a 12th-place effort at Nazareth in 1994.
Truex was a fixture in the NASCAR Grand National East Series (now known as the ARCA Menards Series East) for years. Truex captured a win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the AutoPalace / Slick 50 150 in 1994.
Overall, Truex competed in 135 East Series events, where he recorded a total of 10 top-five finishes and 42 top-10s to go along with three pole positions.
After retiring from racing himself, the elder Truex enjoyed watching his sons climb the ranks in the racing world.