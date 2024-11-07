Matt McCall Not Returning to RFK Racing in 2025
Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing is the latest organization to make a crew chief change for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign. The organization confirmed the news on Thursday, three days before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
"We want to thank Matt [McCall] for his dedicated efforts over the last three seasons, his role in the success that we have had and we wish him well in future endeavors."
McCall first joined forces with RFK Racing in 2022, upon the team's rebranding, to serve as crew chief for Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 Ford Mustang team.
In his three seasons as a part of the RFK Racing enterprise, McCall has called the shots for a single victory at Darlington Raceway (2024), as well as 17 top-five and 36 top-10 finishes for Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion.
Before his three-year stint with RFK Racing, McCall worked as a NASCAR Cup Series crew chief for Chip Ganassi Racing, spending seven years calling the shots of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro, driven first by Jamie McMurray and then later by Kurt Busch.
Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway will mark the final race for McCall at RFK, as they look to secure another victory heading into the off-season. This season, McCall and Keselowski have combined for one victory, nine top-fives, and 14 top-10s.
RFK Racing will make additional announcements regarding personnel for the No. 6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team at a later date.