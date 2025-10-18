McDowell Rockets to Pole Over Briscoe; YellaWood 500 Lineup
The career qualifying resurgence continued for Michael McDowell Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway as the driver of the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet captured his second pole position of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, and his eighth pole over the last two seasons.
In March, McDowell scored the first-ever pole position for Spire Motorsports in an event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Prior to the 2024 season, McDowell had never notched a single pole-winning run in NASCAR Cup Series competition. He's certainly made up for it.
After capturing the pole, McDowell downplayed his role in the pole as superspeedways are typically all about the car in qualifying.
"You know Talladega is, for qualifying, there's not a whole lot the driver does but try not to make any mistakes," McDowell explained. "More than anything, I talked about it before I went out there, Daytona got rained out for qualifying and we were looking forward to seeing where our car was at and if we had made any gains from the first two superspeedway races. And so, we didn't really know where we were at today, because we didn't have that baseline from Daytona, but really proud of the effort of everybody at Spire Motorsports."
McDowell captured his latest pole position with a 52.481-second (182.466 mph) lap time in the final round of the qualifying session for Sunday's YellaWood 500. McDowell bested Chase Briscoe, who has been the strongest qualifier in the NASCAR Cup Series garage this season, by a thin margin of 0.019 seconds.
"The pole is awesome, but more importantly just knowing you have a fast car going into the race tomorrow," McDowell said.
While Briscoe narrowly missed out on his eighth pole of the season, the driver did record the best qualifying effort of any of the eight Playoff contenders in the 40-car field. Only three Playoff contenders qualified inside the top-10 for Sunday's race.
Kyle Busch, who scored an eighth-place finish last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and is looking to snap a 90-race winless skid, the longest of his career, will start from the third position on Sunday.
Joining Busch in Row 2 will be Austin Cindric, who captured a victory in the spring event at Talladega earlier this year.
Ryan Preece, who was disqualified from a second-place finish at Talladega in the spring, will roll from the starting grid in the fifth position in the YellaWood 500 as he'll attempt to score his first career NASCAR Cup Series win.
Josh Berry, Christopher Bell (Playoff contender), Ryan Blaney (Playoff contender), Riley Herbst, and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Sunday's race at the 2.66-mile superspeedway in Alabama.
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contenders will be scattered throughout the field at the start of Sunday's race, which will serve as the second race of the Playoffs Round of 8.
As far as the Playoff drivers, who will start outside the top-10, William Byron will start 13th, Joey Logano 16th, Denny Hamlin (already locked into Championship 4 with Las Vegas win) in 17th, Kyle Larson in 19th, and Chase Elliott in 25th.
Official Starting Lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (Race 34 of 36):
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
71
Michael McDowell
52.481
182.466
2
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
52.500
182.400
3
8
Kyle Busch
52.558
182.199
4
2
Austin Cindric
52.563
182.181
5
60
Ryan Preece
52.582
182.116
6
21
Josh Berry
52.614
182.005
7
20
Christopher Bell (P)
52.660
181.846
8
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
52.679
181.780
9
35*
Riley Herbst #
52.692
181.735
10
23*
Bubba Wallace
52.694
181.728
11
48
Alex Bowman
52.769
181.470
12
41
Cole Custer
52.773
181.456
13
24
William Byron (P)
52.774
181.453
14
17
Chris Buescher
52.802
181.357
15
45*
Tyler Reddick
52.810
181.329
16
22
Joey Logano (P)
52.819
181.298
17
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
52.821
181.292
18
54
Ty Gibbs
52.854
181.178
19
5
Kyle Larson (P)
52.871
181.120
20
6
Brad Keselowski
52.889
181.058
21
3
Austin Dillon
52.918
180.959
22
7
Justin Haley
52.937
180.894
23
38*
Zane Smith
52.945
180.867
24
1
Ross Chastain
52.955
180.833
25
9
Chase Elliott (P)
52.959
180.819
26
99
Daniel Suarez
52.981
180.744
27
34*
Todd Gilliland
52.996
180.693
28
42
John Hunter Nemechek
53.000
180.679
29
10
Ty Dillon
53.009
180.649
30
43
Erik Jones
43.022
180.604
31
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
53.098
180.346
32
77
Carson Hocevar
53.113
180.295
33
33*
Austin Hill (i)
53.115
180.288
34
16
AJ Allmendinger
53.122
180.264
35
51
Cody Ware
53.245
179.848
36
4*
Noah Gragson
53.327
179.571
37
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
53.430
179.225
38
62*
Anthony Alfredo (i)
53.483
179.048
39
78*
BJ McLeod (i)
53.632
178.550
40
66*
Casey Mears
53.930
177.564
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligble to score points