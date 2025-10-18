Racing America Logo

McDowell Rockets to Pole Over Briscoe; YellaWood 500 Lineup

Toby Christie

Kristin Enzor/ For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The career qualifying resurgence continued for Michael McDowell Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway as the driver of the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet captured his second pole position of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, and his eighth pole over the last two seasons.

In March, McDowell scored the first-ever pole position for Spire Motorsports in an event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Prior to the 2024 season, McDowell had never notched a single pole-winning run in NASCAR Cup Series competition. He's certainly made up for it.

After capturing the pole, McDowell downplayed his role in the pole as superspeedways are typically all about the car in qualifying.

"You know Talladega is, for qualifying, there's not a whole lot the driver does but try not to make any mistakes," McDowell explained. "More than anything, I talked about it before I went out there, Daytona got rained out for qualifying and we were looking forward to seeing where our car was at and if we had made any gains from the first two superspeedway races. And so, we didn't really know where we were at today, because we didn't have that baseline from Daytona, but really proud of the effort of everybody at Spire Motorsports."

McDowell captured his latest pole position with a 52.481-second (182.466 mph) lap time in the final round of the qualifying session for Sunday's YellaWood 500. McDowell bested Chase Briscoe, who has been the strongest qualifier in the NASCAR Cup Series garage this season, by a thin margin of 0.019 seconds.

"The pole is awesome, but more importantly just knowing you have a fast car going into the race tomorrow," McDowell said.

While Briscoe narrowly missed out on his eighth pole of the season, the driver did record the best qualifying effort of any of the eight Playoff contenders in the 40-car field. Only three Playoff contenders qualified inside the top-10 for Sunday's race.

Kyle Busch, who scored an eighth-place finish last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and is looking to snap a 90-race winless skid, the longest of his career, will start from the third position on Sunday.

Joining Busch in Row 2 will be Austin Cindric, who captured a victory in the spring event at Talladega earlier this year.

Ryan Preece, who was disqualified from a second-place finish at Talladega in the spring, will roll from the starting grid in the fifth position in the YellaWood 500 as he'll attempt to score his first career NASCAR Cup Series win.

Josh Berry, Christopher Bell (Playoff contender), Ryan Blaney (Playoff contender), Riley Herbst, and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Sunday's race at the 2.66-mile superspeedway in Alabama.

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contenders will be scattered throughout the field at the start of Sunday's race, which will serve as the second race of the Playoffs Round of 8.

As far as the Playoff drivers, who will start outside the top-10, William Byron will start 13th, Joey Logano 16th, Denny Hamlin (already locked into Championship 4 with Las Vegas win) in 17th, Kyle Larson in 19th, and Chase Elliott in 25th.

Official Starting Lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (Race 34 of 36):

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

71

Michael McDowell

52.481

182.466

2

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

52.500

182.400

3

8

Kyle Busch

52.558

182.199

4

2

Austin Cindric

52.563

182.181

5

60

Ryan Preece

52.582

182.116

6

21

Josh Berry

52.614

182.005

7

20

Christopher Bell (P)

52.660

181.846

8

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

52.679

181.780

9

35*

Riley Herbst #

52.692

181.735

10

23*

Bubba Wallace

52.694

181.728

11

48

Alex Bowman

52.769

181.470

12

41

Cole Custer

52.773

181.456

13

24

William Byron (P)

52.774

181.453

14

17

Chris Buescher

52.802

181.357

15

45*

Tyler Reddick

52.810

181.329

16

22

Joey Logano (P)

52.819

181.298

17

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

52.821

181.292

18

54

Ty Gibbs

52.854

181.178

19

5

Kyle Larson (P)

52.871

181.120

20

6

Brad Keselowski

52.889

181.058

21

3

Austin Dillon

52.918

180.959

22

7

Justin Haley

52.937

180.894

23

38*

Zane Smith

52.945

180.867

24

1

Ross Chastain

52.955

180.833

25

9

Chase Elliott (P)

52.959

180.819

26

99

Daniel Suarez

52.981

180.744

27

34*

Todd Gilliland

52.996

180.693

28

42

John Hunter Nemechek

53.000

180.679

29

10

Ty Dillon

53.009

180.649

30

43

Erik Jones

43.022

180.604

31

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

53.098

180.346

32

77

Carson Hocevar

53.113

180.295

33

33*

Austin Hill (i)

53.115

180.288

34

16

AJ Allmendinger

53.122

180.264

35

51

Cody Ware

53.245

179.848

36

4*

Noah Gragson

53.327

179.571

37

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

53.430

179.225

38

62*

Anthony Alfredo (i)

53.483

179.048

39

78*

BJ McLeod (i)

53.632

178.550

40

66*

Casey Mears

53.930

177.564

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligble to score points

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News