McKee Joins JR Motorsports For O'Reilly Debut in '27, Full-Time in '29

Tristan McKee, a highly touted Spire Motorsports developmental driver, has signed a multi-year agreement with JR Motorsports. The 16-year-old racer will make his NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series debut with the team in 2027, will drive an expanded part-time season in 2028, and will go full-time in 2029.

McKee, who will drive the organization's No. 9 Chevrolet in his debut, which is set for the Bristol Night Race on August 13, 2027, is elated to have the opportunity to drive for JR Motorsports.

“I can’t wait to get started at Bristol next year with JRM,” said McKee in a team release. “It means the world to have the opportunity to compete in one of their cars, and I can’t thank Dale (Earnhardt Jr.), Kelley, LW, and everyone at JRM and Spire for this chance. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can build together.”

McKee, who won four ARCA Menards Series East races this season on his path to a championship, is set to continue his ascent through Spire Motorsports' Ascent program. Spire, which fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series, felt partnering with JR Motorsports to further McKee's NASCAR National Series career was the obvious next step in the budding driver's journey.

“We’ve been really fortunate to be a part of Tristan’s development and felt that this next step to JRM was the best thing for him as we look ahead to the future,” added Spire Co-Owner Jeff Dickerson. “JRM has been the benchmark of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for years, and I can’t think of a better place for Tristan to go and to learn from than with the best that the series has to offer.”

For JR Motorsports, the chance to land a blue-chip emerging talent like McKee to pair with its already stellar lineup of veteran drivers was a perfect fit.

“Adding a driver like Tristan to our organization for multiple years is a testament to how we operate as a company,” said JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt-Miller. “JRM has always looked to help the growth of young, up-and-coming drivers, and Tristan fits that mold. His accomplishments at such a young age behind the wheel speak for itself and I’m really looking forward to watching him develop and mature over these next three years while competing for race wins and championships.”

McKee, a native of Kannapolis, NC, has made three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts this season, and he has been very impressive in the spot-duty. Driving for Spire Motorsports, McKee finished eighth in his series debut at Richmond Raceway. McKee returned for a sixth-place result at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and then notched his first-career top-five finish with a fifth-place effort at Bristol Motor Speedway a few weeks ago.

The sky appears to be the limit for McKee.