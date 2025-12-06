Michael Annett, Former NASCAR Race Car Driver, Dead at Age 39

Michael Annett, who made a total of 436 NASCAR National Series starts over a 13-year career, has died at the age of 39. Details of Annett's death have not been made public at the time of publishing.

Rising Star Management Group, which represented the native of Des Moines, Iowa, during his racing career, made the first post referencing Annett's passing on social media on Friday evening.

"We are sad to have lost a family member," RSMG said in a post on X. "Michael Annett will always be in our hearts. Our thoughts are with the Annett family at this time. Rest in peace MA."

We are sad to have lost a family member. Michael Annett will always be in our hearts. Our thoughts are with the Annett family at this time.



Rest in peace MA. pic.twitter.com/nr91CeTwis — RSMG (@teamRSMG) December 6, 2025

The highlight of Annett's NASCAR racing career was his lone NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly Xfinity Series) win, which came at Daytona International Speedway in February 2019, while driving the No. 1 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports.

Annett drove for the team owned by JR Motorsports from 2017 until his retirement at the conclusion of the 2021 season. While at JR Motorsports, Annett scored 12 top-five finishes and 61 top-10s. Following the news of Annett's death, JR Motorsports issued a statement on social media about the loss of its former driver.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Annett family with the passing of our friend Michael Annett," the team said. "Michael was a key member of JRM from 2017 until he retired in 2021 and was an important part in turning us into the four-car organization we remain today."

NASCAR also offered condolences to the Annett family and the drivers friends after the news of his death spread on Friday afternoon.

“NASCAR is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former NASCAR driver Michael Annett. Michael was a respected competitor whose determination, professionalism, and positive spirit were felt by everyone in the garage. Throughout his career, he represented our sport with integrity and the passion of a true racer. NASCAR extends its condolences to Michael’s family and many friends.”

Overall, Annett amassed 321 starts in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, 106 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, and nine starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The driver's best-career points ranking was a fifth-place effort in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, which he achieved during the 2013 season.

Recommended Articles