Michael McDowell, Spire Motorsports Land Two-Race B'Laster Sponsorship
As Michael McDowell prepares to embark upon his first season in the Spire Motorsports stable as the driver of the team's No. 71 Chevrolet, the Arizona native will have a longtime partner along for the ride. On Tuesday, B'laster Holdings announced that it will support McDowell and the No. 71 team with a two-race primary sponsorship commitment during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
B'laster will have its colors on the No. 71 machine at Talladega Superspeedway in April as well as the July event at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.
McDowell, who scored a pole in a car plastered with the B'laster branding last season at Atlanta Motor Speedway, would like to carry the impactful brand to victory lane in the upcoming season.
“I’m thrilled to have the B’laster team join me at Spire Motorsports in 2025,” said McDowell. “B’laster was with me last year and I am thankful to have them partner with our No. 71 team. B’laster is so important to both the automotive and powersports spaces and their products are second to none. I hope I can take the B’laster colors to victory lane and make the most of our partnership.”
Not only will B'laster serve as a two-race primary sponsorship partner, but the brand will also cement itself as an associate sponsorship partner for McDowell and the No. 71 Spire team during the 2025 season.
B'laster knew it wanted to remain in the NASCAR space in 2025, and when the opportunity came to continue its partnership with McDowell at a new team, the company snatched it.
“B’laster and NASCAR go hand-in-hand,” said B’laster Products President & CEO, Randy Pindor. “It was a no-brainer for us that we wanted to continue to have a presence in the Cup Series,” he said. “Michael McDowell really made some waves in the 2024 season, and we are excited to be able to continue working with him and the Spire Motorsports team for 2025.”
McDowell, 40, heads into the 2025 season on the heels of a season where he led the series in pole positions with six. The driver is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner. One of McDowell's wins came in the sport's biggest race, the Daytona 500, in 2021.