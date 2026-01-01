Michael Printup, Racing America COO and Former WGI President Dies

Michael Printup, the Racing America Chief Operating Officer and who had previously spent nearly 30 years working for NASCAR, including a 15-year stint as the track president of Watkins Glen International, has passed away at the age of 60.

Following his run as Watkins Glen International's Track President from 2009 to 2023, Printup joined Racing America, where he worked for three years. Printup began his tenure with the organization as the President of Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) before being promoted to Chief Operating Officer in January 2024, where he oversaw the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and all racing operations.

The native of Hamburg, NY, also served as president of Americrown, where he oversaw the Levy Food service contract for 12 NASCAR-owned racetracks.

Racing America confirmed the passing of Printup, a truly legendary figure in the motorsports industry, via a statement issued on Thursday evening.

Racing America is devastated to confirm the sudden passing of Chief Operating Officer Michael Printup. Michael was an icon in motorsports, a great partner and a friend. His passion for racing and commitment to the industry made a lasting impact on the sport. He will be deeply missed. Racing America sends our thoughts and condolences to Michael’s family, friends and colleagues.



Michael first joined Racing America in July 2023 as the President of Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA). In January 2024, he was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, where he oversaw the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, as well as all racing operations. A native of Hamburg, N.Y., Michael spent nearly three decades working for NASCAR, most notably in the role of president of Watkins Glen International. He was also president of Americrown and oversaw the Levy food service contract for 12 NASCAR-owned racetracks.



Michael leaves behind his wife, Stephanie, two boys Brendan (Caitlin) and Matthew, and two granddaughters, Sophia and Vivienne.



A memorial service for Michael will be held on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 from 2-4 p.m. at James A. Dyal Funeral Home (303 S. Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483). Statement from Racing America

Thoughts are with Printup's family, including his wife, Stephanie, and two sons, Brendan and Matthew, in these most difficult times. Printup leaves behind a legacy forged in racing, and he was known as a favorite among fans, who traveled yearly to Watkins Glen International during his time as the track president.

Recommended Articles