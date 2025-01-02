Mike Wallace Attempting 2025 Daytona 500 for MBM Motorsports
Mike Wallace, a veteran of more than 800 NASCAR National Series starts, will be returning to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025, attempting the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
Wallace will get behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Motorsports Business Management (MBM Motorsports), as he attempts to be one of the four unchartered entries that will lock into "The Great American Race".
“I am very excited to be teamed up with Carl Long and the complete MBM Motorsports team, along with Doug Yates' support, for a return trip to the Daytona 500 after being away for a few years,” said Wallace.
The 65-year-old driver last competed in the NASCAR Cup Series in the 2015 Daytona 500, driving the No. 66 Toyota for Identity Ventures Racing. Wallace attempted a pair of NASCAR Cup Series events in the weeks that followed, but failed to qualify.
“I just can't wait to work with Carl again in the first laps of practice at the World Center of Speed, Daytona International Speedway. I say it that way out of the enormous honor and respect I have for Daytona, along with all the pride and prestige it brings to myself and my team as a winner here. Fortunately, I did win the inaugural NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona, so my name is etched in the history books, along with my Xfinity Series and ARCA wins at the Speedway."
In 2020, Wallace joined forces with JD Motorsports to run three road course events in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway's Road Course, Road America, and Daytona International Speedway's Road Course.
“2024 was a devastating year for me with the loss of Carla, my wife of 44 years, who passed away in January from a battle with cancer. 2025 brings fresh excitement, starting with this Daytona 500 announcement. They say you have to be in it to win it, and we are rolling into Daytona with the chance to both be a part of and then race to win the Daytona 500."
Carl Long, who operates MBM Motorsports with co-owners Rocky and Tom Smith, as well as John Jackson, shared some background into how this deal developed with Wallace.
“When we completed Martinsville at the end of 2024, we started the process of tearing the car down and rebuilding it back as our superspeedway car. We made the jump in November to sign the Yates engine contract for the (Daytona) 500 without knowing with any certainty exactly how it would all come together.”
In a Facebook post prior to Christmas, Long explained the status of the organization and speculated on the possible Open entries for Daytona. Within a few minutes, Wallace put out a call to Long, and the deal came together for him to run in the season-opener.
“I watched Mike have a lot of success at superspeedways. I brought him into the JGL Racing Xfinity Series team I helped to build, where we worked together as teammates. As a driver, I know Daytona requires a great amount of mental skill to succeed. Mike has always been one of the best plate racers, and the skill set he brings makes him the best choice among drivers to be able to race our way into the Daytona 500,” said Long.
Coble Enterprises has jumped on-board to support the No. 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at Daytona as an associate sponsor, but MBM Motorsports continues to look for primary sponsorship for the entry.
In November, Long confirmed on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the organization had confirmed a lease agreement with Roush-Yates Engines, for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.
The 2025 Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 PM ET. Coverage of the event will take place on FOX.