Mike Wallace Not Approved to Run Daytona 500; MBM Seeking Funded Driver
NASCAR Cup Series organization MBM Motorsports is seeking a funded driver for the 67th running of the Daytona 500, after their previously announced pilot, Mike Wallace, was not approved by NASCAR.
A representative from MBM Motorsports confirmed to TobyChristie.com on Monday that Wallace had not been approved, leaving the part-time team without a driver for the NASCAR Cup Series season-opener.
In a statement to Racing America OnSI, NASCAR gave the following reasoning for Wallace not being approved, saying: "For each resume approval request, recent racing activity and performance is a primary factor for consideration. He has not raced on an intermediate or larger racetrack since 2015. Due to this inactivity, at this time, he is not approved to race at the NASCAR Cup Series level."
Shortly after the news broke on Monday, Mike Wallace took to Facebook to share his reaction to the devastating news.
"To my utter shock and devastation at 4:00 today NASCAR competition director Elton Sawyer called me to inform me that NASCAR has decided to not only approve me for the Daytona 500 but at this time not approved to race in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series in 2025 but could go through [their] process to possibly get approved for 2026."
"This comes as a total shock as the President of NASCAR last week in a real phone call told me all was good and he will see me in Daytona. I owe this posting to all my fans and non fans who were so supportive through the great measures and postings of support as they say I inspired them."
With Wallace not eligible to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, MBM Motorsports, the team fielding the No. 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, will now be searching for a funded driver to compete in the event.
"MBM Motorsports can confirm that NASCAR has deemed Mike Wallace is not eligible to compete in the 2025 Daytona 500, despite eleven previous 500 starts and several superspeedway wins, due to lack of recent races in major professional motorsports. We are devastated for Mike and the Wallace family that this opportunity will not come to fruition."
"For MBM, we must regroup at this late stage with the loss of our driver and sponsor for The Great American Race. Our team is working swiftly to sign another funded driver for Speedweeks in order to still attempt the 67th Daytona 500."
Further announcements on who will attempt the 2025 Daytona 500 for MBM Motorsports will come at a later date.