Skip to main content
Racing America Logo

Mosack Wins Truck Pole at Charlotte; Honeycutt (3rd) Leads Chasers

Connor Mosack took his second career NASCAR Truck Series pole, and Kaden Honeycutt will begin Friday night's race with an advantage over the other Chasers.
Toby Christie|
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Connor Mosack, who was second-fastest in Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice session at Charlotte Motor Speedway, claimed the pole position for the Ecosave 200. This is the second career pole position for Mosack, and it comes in the 27-year-old driver's 46th Truck Series start.

Driving the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado which is battling for an owner's championship, Mosack turned a blistering-fast lap time of 29.961 seconds (180.234 mph). He was the only driver in the session to break into the 29-second lap time bracket, and the only driver with a lap time above 180 mph.

Mosack, who is honored to be driving a tribute paint scheme to Kyle Busch, who tragically passed away earlier this year, is looking to get a win in honor of the winningest driver in NASCAR National Series history on Friday night.

"Obviously, tonight is for Kyle. And everybody at Spire is wanting to celebrate him, with a lot of former KBM people. And just really special for me to be able to run this scheme, his last win at KBM at Pocono in 2023. Thank you to PurePEX for being on board for it and going along with everything," Mosack explained.

As far as how he feels his truck will perform in the race, Mosack knows he has a great Spire Motorsports truck underneath him, he just thinks his team needs to hone in the long-run setup a little more, and they'll have a chance to contend for the win.

"Honestly, we have a really solid truck for tonight. Need a little bit of work, I think, on the long-run, but we're not too far off," Mosack said. "So, hopefully we can go work on it and go get a win for Kyle, tonight."

Lining up alongside Mosack for the start of Friday night's race will be Tanner Gray, the driver of the No. 15 TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, who has suffered from a rough season in 2026. Despite missing the Chase, Gray could flip the script on his campaign if he were to break through for his first career win on Friday night.

Kaden Honeycutt, the championship point leader, was the fastest Chase contender in the qualifying session, as he clocked in third-fastest in time trials. Honeycutt was the only Chase contender inside of the top-five of qualifying.

Rajah Caruth and Landen Lewis rounded out the top-five fastest in the session.

Bayley Currey, Grant Enfinger (Chase contender), Christian Eckes (Chase), Andres Perez De Lara, and Chandler Smith (Chase) completed the top-10 qualifiers for the race.

The six Chase contenders outside of the top-10 in the qualifying session included Ben Rhodes (12th), Layne Riggs (13th), Daniel Hemric (16th), Ty Majeski (17th), Tyler Ankrum (25th), and Gio Ruggiero (36th).

Ruggiero suffered a mechanical issue in practice, and was unable to turn a lap in qualifying, which is what resulted in the last-place starting position for the TRICON Garage driver.

Official Ecosave 200 Starting Lineup

Pos

Truck

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

7

Connor Mosack

29.961

180.234

2

15

Tanner Gray

30.023

179.862

3

11

Kaden Honeycutt (C)

30.053

179.683

4

77

Rajah Caruth (i)

30.071

179.575

5

45

Landen Lewis

30.128

179.235

6

5

Bayley Currey

30.135

179.194

7

9

Grant Enfinger (C)

30.185

178.897

8

91

Christian Eckes (C)

30.226

178.654

9

44

Andres Perez De Lara

30.268

178.406

10

38

Chandler Smith (C)

30.280

178.336

11

42

Conner Jones

30.283

178.318

12

99

Ben Rhodes (C)

30.288

178.288

13

34

Layne Riggs (C)

30.292

178.265

14

16

Justin Haley

30.298

178.230

15

1

Brent Crews (i)

30.324

178.077

16

19

Daniel Hemric (C)

30.331

178.036

17

88

Ty Majeski (C)

30.367

177.825

18

98

Jake Garcia

30.399

177.637

19

4

Matt Mills

30.414

177.550

20

26

Dawson Sutton

30.419

177.521

21

20

Daniel Dye

30.468

177.235

22

10

Corey LaJoie

30.560

176.702

23

13

Cole Butcher #

30.599

176.476

24

81

Kris Wright

30.676

176.033

25

18

Tyler Ankrum (C)

30.678

176.022

26

52

Stewart Friesen

30.690

175.953

27

12

Brenden Queen #

30.733

175.707

28

62

Leland Honeyman

30.766

175.518

29

14

Mini Tyrrell #

30.807

175.285

30

25

Regan Smith

31.049

173.919

31

56

Timmy Hill

31.711

170.288

32

2

Luke Baldwin

31.752

170.068

33

76

Spencer Boyd

32.107

168.188

34

33

Josh Reaume

32.168

167.869

35

22

Clayton Green

32.391

166.713

36

17

Gio Ruggiero (C)

0.000

0.000

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Share on XFollow toby_christie
Home/News