Mosack Wins Truck Pole at Charlotte; Honeycutt (3rd) Leads Chasers

Connor Mosack, who was second-fastest in Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice session at Charlotte Motor Speedway, claimed the pole position for the Ecosave 200. This is the second career pole position for Mosack, and it comes in the 27-year-old driver's 46th Truck Series start.

Driving the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado which is battling for an owner's championship, Mosack turned a blistering-fast lap time of 29.961 seconds (180.234 mph). He was the only driver in the session to break into the 29-second lap time bracket, and the only driver with a lap time above 180 mph.

Mosack, who is honored to be driving a tribute paint scheme to Kyle Busch, who tragically passed away earlier this year, is looking to get a win in honor of the winningest driver in NASCAR National Series history on Friday night.

"Obviously, tonight is for Kyle. And everybody at Spire is wanting to celebrate him, with a lot of former KBM people. And just really special for me to be able to run this scheme, his last win at KBM at Pocono in 2023. Thank you to PurePEX for being on board for it and going along with everything," Mosack explained.

As far as how he feels his truck will perform in the race, Mosack knows he has a great Spire Motorsports truck underneath him, he just thinks his team needs to hone in the long-run setup a little more, and they'll have a chance to contend for the win.

"Honestly, we have a really solid truck for tonight. Need a little bit of work, I think, on the long-run, but we're not too far off," Mosack said. "So, hopefully we can go work on it and go get a win for Kyle, tonight."

Lining up alongside Mosack for the start of Friday night's race will be Tanner Gray, the driver of the No. 15 TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, who has suffered from a rough season in 2026. Despite missing the Chase, Gray could flip the script on his campaign if he were to break through for his first career win on Friday night.

Kaden Honeycutt, the championship point leader, was the fastest Chase contender in the qualifying session, as he clocked in third-fastest in time trials. Honeycutt was the only Chase contender inside of the top-five of qualifying.

Rajah Caruth and Landen Lewis rounded out the top-five fastest in the session.

Bayley Currey, Grant Enfinger (Chase contender), Christian Eckes (Chase), Andres Perez De Lara, and Chandler Smith (Chase) completed the top-10 qualifiers for the race.

The six Chase contenders outside of the top-10 in the qualifying session included Ben Rhodes (12th), Layne Riggs (13th), Daniel Hemric (16th), Ty Majeski (17th), Tyler Ankrum (25th), and Gio Ruggiero (36th).

Ruggiero suffered a mechanical issue in practice, and was unable to turn a lap in qualifying, which is what resulted in the last-place starting position for the TRICON Garage driver.

Official Ecosave 200 Starting Lineup

Pos Truck Driver Lap time Speed 1 7 Connor Mosack 29.961 180.234 2 15 Tanner Gray 30.023 179.862 3 11 Kaden Honeycutt (C) 30.053 179.683 4 77 Rajah Caruth (i) 30.071 179.575 5 45 Landen Lewis 30.128 179.235 6 5 Bayley Currey 30.135 179.194 7 9 Grant Enfinger (C) 30.185 178.897 8 91 Christian Eckes (C) 30.226 178.654 9 44 Andres Perez De Lara 30.268 178.406 10 38 Chandler Smith (C) 30.280 178.336 11 42 Conner Jones 30.283 178.318 12 99 Ben Rhodes (C) 30.288 178.288 13 34 Layne Riggs (C) 30.292 178.265 14 16 Justin Haley 30.298 178.230 15 1 Brent Crews (i) 30.324 178.077 16 19 Daniel Hemric (C) 30.331 178.036 17 88 Ty Majeski (C) 30.367 177.825 18 98 Jake Garcia 30.399 177.637 19 4 Matt Mills 30.414 177.550 20 26 Dawson Sutton 30.419 177.521 21 20 Daniel Dye 30.468 177.235 22 10 Corey LaJoie 30.560 176.702 23 13 Cole Butcher # 30.599 176.476 24 81 Kris Wright 30.676 176.033 25 18 Tyler Ankrum (C) 30.678 176.022 26 52 Stewart Friesen 30.690 175.953 27 12 Brenden Queen # 30.733 175.707 28 62 Leland Honeyman 30.766 175.518 29 14 Mini Tyrrell # 30.807 175.285 30 25 Regan Smith 31.049 173.919 31 56 Timmy Hill 31.711 170.288 32 2 Luke Baldwin 31.752 170.068 33 76 Spencer Boyd 32.107 168.188 34 33 Josh Reaume 32.168 167.869 35 22 Clayton Green 32.391 166.713 36 17 Gio Ruggiero (C) 0.000 0.000

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points