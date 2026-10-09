Mosack Wins Truck Pole at Charlotte; Honeycutt (3rd) Leads Chasers
Connor Mosack, who was second-fastest in Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice session at Charlotte Motor Speedway, claimed the pole position for the Ecosave 200. This is the second career pole position for Mosack, and it comes in the 27-year-old driver's 46th Truck Series start.
Driving the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado which is battling for an owner's championship, Mosack turned a blistering-fast lap time of 29.961 seconds (180.234 mph). He was the only driver in the session to break into the 29-second lap time bracket, and the only driver with a lap time above 180 mph.
Mosack, who is honored to be driving a tribute paint scheme to Kyle Busch, who tragically passed away earlier this year, is looking to get a win in honor of the winningest driver in NASCAR National Series history on Friday night.
"Obviously, tonight is for Kyle. And everybody at Spire is wanting to celebrate him, with a lot of former KBM people. And just really special for me to be able to run this scheme, his last win at KBM at Pocono in 2023. Thank you to PurePEX for being on board for it and going along with everything," Mosack explained.
As far as how he feels his truck will perform in the race, Mosack knows he has a great Spire Motorsports truck underneath him, he just thinks his team needs to hone in the long-run setup a little more, and they'll have a chance to contend for the win.
"Honestly, we have a really solid truck for tonight. Need a little bit of work, I think, on the long-run, but we're not too far off," Mosack said. "So, hopefully we can go work on it and go get a win for Kyle, tonight."
Lining up alongside Mosack for the start of Friday night's race will be Tanner Gray, the driver of the No. 15 TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, who has suffered from a rough season in 2026. Despite missing the Chase, Gray could flip the script on his campaign if he were to break through for his first career win on Friday night.
Kaden Honeycutt, the championship point leader, was the fastest Chase contender in the qualifying session, as he clocked in third-fastest in time trials. Honeycutt was the only Chase contender inside of the top-five of qualifying.
Rajah Caruth and Landen Lewis rounded out the top-five fastest in the session.
Bayley Currey, Grant Enfinger (Chase contender), Christian Eckes (Chase), Andres Perez De Lara, and Chandler Smith (Chase) completed the top-10 qualifiers for the race.
The six Chase contenders outside of the top-10 in the qualifying session included Ben Rhodes (12th), Layne Riggs (13th), Daniel Hemric (16th), Ty Majeski (17th), Tyler Ankrum (25th), and Gio Ruggiero (36th).
Ruggiero suffered a mechanical issue in practice, and was unable to turn a lap in qualifying, which is what resulted in the last-place starting position for the TRICON Garage driver.
Official Ecosave 200 Starting Lineup
Pos
Truck
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
7
Connor Mosack
29.961
180.234
2
15
Tanner Gray
30.023
179.862
3
11
Kaden Honeycutt (C)
30.053
179.683
4
77
Rajah Caruth (i)
30.071
179.575
5
45
Landen Lewis
30.128
179.235
6
5
Bayley Currey
30.135
179.194
7
9
Grant Enfinger (C)
30.185
178.897
8
91
Christian Eckes (C)
30.226
178.654
9
44
Andres Perez De Lara
30.268
178.406
10
38
Chandler Smith (C)
30.280
178.336
11
42
Conner Jones
30.283
178.318
12
99
Ben Rhodes (C)
30.288
178.288
13
34
Layne Riggs (C)
30.292
178.265
14
16
Justin Haley
30.298
178.230
15
1
Brent Crews (i)
30.324
178.077
16
19
Daniel Hemric (C)
30.331
178.036
17
88
Ty Majeski (C)
30.367
177.825
18
98
Jake Garcia
30.399
177.637
19
4
Matt Mills
30.414
177.550
20
26
Dawson Sutton
30.419
177.521
21
20
Daniel Dye
30.468
177.235
22
10
Corey LaJoie
30.560
176.702
23
13
Cole Butcher #
30.599
176.476
24
81
Kris Wright
30.676
176.033
25
18
Tyler Ankrum (C)
30.678
176.022
26
52
Stewart Friesen
30.690
175.953
27
12
Brenden Queen #
30.733
175.707
28
62
Leland Honeyman
30.766
175.518
29
14
Mini Tyrrell #
30.807
175.285
30
25
Regan Smith
31.049
173.919
31
56
Timmy Hill
31.711
170.288
32
2
Luke Baldwin
31.752
170.068
33
76
Spencer Boyd
32.107
168.188
34
33
Josh Reaume
32.168
167.869
35
22
Clayton Green
32.391
166.713
36
17
Gio Ruggiero (C)
0.000
0.000
(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie