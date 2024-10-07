Three of the eight closest points-paying finishes in NASCAR Cup Series history have occurred in '24:



2024 Kansas: 0.001

2003 Darlington: 0.002

2011 Talladega: 0.002

2024 Atlanta: 0.003

1993 Talladega: 0.005

2007 Daytona: 0.005

2001 Atlanta: 0.006

2024 Talladega: 0.006#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/3jGz40yZLY