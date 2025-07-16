NASCAR Adds A-Post Flaps to Keep Cars Grounded at Drafting Tracks
In a NASCAR Rule Book update on Wednesday afternoon, it was revealed that NASCAR has officially added flaps, similar to roof flaps, to the A-Post for NASCAR Cup Series cars at drafting tracks (Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and EchoPark Speedway) in an effort to keep the cars from flipping through the air.
The new A-Post flaps, which will be tethered to the cars, will debut in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway in August.
A-Post flaps are a new safety innovation, which were created on the heels of multiple massive flips at Daytona International Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway over the last few seasons.
One driver, who has suffered from flips more than most drivers ever will, is Ryan Preece, who flipped wildly in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
Incredibly, Preece would go flipping through the air again in the Daytona 500 earlier this season.
Fortunately, Preece was able to walk away from both of the wild incidents without missing any races.
In addition to Preece's flips at Daytona International Speedway, Corey LaJoie suffered flips at Talladega Superspeedway and Michigan International Speedway a season ago, and Josh Berry also flipped in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona in 2024.
The wild flips between the 2023 and 2024 seasons led to NASCAR adding an air deflector to cars in August of last year. After Preece's flip in this year's Daytona 500, more steps have now been taken to reduce the amount of flips in the NASCAR Cup Series at drafting tracks.
It'll be interesting to see if any drivers suffer a blow-over style crash in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona next month, but with an additional feature added to the cars to decrease lift in a crash will hopefully keep NASCAR Cup Series drivers on their wheels going forward.