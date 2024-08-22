NASCAR Adds Air Deflector in Attempt to Keep Cars Grounded at Daytona
On Wednesday evening, NASCAR sent out a rule change bulletin heading into this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
The sanctioning body will be mandating a new right side rear window air deflector beginning with this weekend’s race at Daytona. In a note sent to media members, NASCAR explained that the component increases the speed needed for cars to liftoff from the ground in the initial moments of a spin. NASCAR says that it tested the parts in the wind tunnel, and the results were quantified.
The right side rear window air deflector 'fin' will match the one that teams have been utilizing on the left side rear window already. NASCAR will supply the air deflectors.
Following a strange flip by Corey LaJoie on Lap 136 of Monday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR took LaJoie's No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 back to the NASCAR R&D Center for additional inspection to see if the sanctioning body could quickly diagnose what caused LaJoie’s car to flip the instant it turned sideways on the backstretch at Michigan.
The discoveries from that R&D Center inspection led to Wednesday’s rule update.
The new fin will potentially be put to the test this weekend at Daytona, a track known much more for blow-over crashes than Michigan. In last season’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, Ryan Preece went for a wild barrel roll tumble down the backstretch.
The centrifugal force within the car was intense enough to burst the capillaries in and around Preece’s eyes. As a result, the driver competed the following weekend with puffy bags under his eyes, which were crimson red. His physical eyes looked like those of an evil villain from a super hero movie. It was eerie stuff.
Ideally, the additional roof air deflector accomplishes what the wind tunnel testing says it should, and all cars remain grounded in Saturday night’s race.