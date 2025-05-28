NASCAR Adds "International Provisionals" for Xfinity Mexico City Race
With 39 to 40 cars expected to make the trip to Mexico City for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series event at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez road course, NASCAR has made a rule book change to ease the burden for teams making the commitment to attempt to race in the event.
If necessary, NASCAR is allowing up to two additional entries to make it into the starting field, which would increase the NASCAR Xfinity Series field size from 38 cars to 40 with new provisionals called "International Provisionals".
Any team utilizing the 39th or 40th starting position for the event will not be eligible for prize money associated with the event regardless of its finishing position. The teams will also not receive driver or owner points for the race or Stage finishing position. All other vehicles that finish behind the "International Provisional" teams will be elevated and receive points accordingly.
Additionally, "International Provisional" teams will not receive credit for winning the race if they were to win or any of the Playoff benefits associated with the win. In this instance, the second-place finisher would receive first-place points, but would also not receive the benefits associated with the win, including eligibility for the Playoffs. "International Provisional" teams would also not receive any Playoff points associated with a Stage and/or race win. In the instance of one of the provisional teams winning a Stage, the second-place finisher in the Stage will also not receive the Stage and/or race Playoff Points.
So, what is the benefit to racing for the "International Provisional" teams if they can't earn any prize money, can't accumulate any points or Playoff Points, and can't be credited with a win?
Simply put, teams sell sponsorship space on their cars with the expectation that the car will make it into the race, and have a chance to be showcased on the race broadcast. By allowing 40 cars to start, which would in theory keep anyone from not making the race, this will allow teams to guarantee to a sponsor or potential sponsor that their logo will be on the track for the race.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series The Chilango 150 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is set for Saturday, June 14. That race will be televised on The CW, and TV coverage of the event will begin at 4:30 PM ET.