NASCAR Adjusts Charlotte's Saturday Schedule Due to Threat of Weather

With a threat of inclement weather on Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR has shifted Saturday's on-track schedule at the 1.5-mile oval in Concord, NC.

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series practice will kick off the early start to the day at 8:30 AM ET and will be followed immediately by O'Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying at 9:35 AM ET. Both of these sessions will air on the CW App and the ESPN App.

After O'Reilly Auto Parts Series practice and qualifying are complete, the NASCAR Cup Series drivers will head onto the track to prepare for Sunday's Bank of America 400, the sixth race of the 10-race Chase for the Cup.

NASCAR Cup Series practice will begin at 11 AM ET, while qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series stars will take place at 12:05 PM ET. These sessions will be televised on TruTV.

For now, the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Blue Cross NC 300, is still scheduled for 4 PM ET on Saturday, October 10. That race will be televised on The CW and can be streamed via The CW App (in certain locations) and the ESPN App. The Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of that event.

Hopefully Mother Nature cooperates, and the full weekend's on-track activites can take place this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, as this is a pivotal race weekend with the championship battles in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Cup Series quickly drawing to a close.