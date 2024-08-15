NASCAR Allows Teams to Add Lift System to Aid in Flat-Tire Situations
Since the adaptation of the Next Gen car in 2022, the playing field in the NASCAR Cup Series is probably as even as its ever been. However, there has been one lingering problem with the car that has frustrated everyone within the sport. Beginning this weekend, NASCAR is allowing Cup Series teams to have the option to install a new component to help in situations, where cars get stuck on the track with flat rear tires.
Back in May, Joey Logano had one of these situations occur when he went spinning on the frontstretch at Kansas Speedway in the AdventHealth 400. As Logano finished his spin, his No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang had a flat right rear tire, and as a result, he was stuck on the track.
In these situations, drivers and teams would lose multiple laps as tow trucks would spend time lifting the car up in the air, and then pulling the car back to the pits. With this new part, that would no longer be the case, in theory.
NASCAR sent out a media bulletin on Thursday that states teams will be able to run an Ohlins rear damper, which will include a lift to help cars with flat rear tires return to pit road. According to the bulletin, the new design will replace the stock lower shaft end of the shock absorber with a new lift actuator. In essence, NASCAR Cup Series teams have the option of installing an air jack to assist track safety workers in their efforts to raise the cars up off the track surface enough for the driver to limp their car back around to pit road when their car suffers a flat rear tire.
Cars which have the dampers equipped will have a valve in the driver's side A-post. When safety workers arrive at the scene, protocol will call for the worker to use a tank of compressed air to jack the stuck car up 2-to-3 inches.
Once the car arrives back in its pit stall, team members will be able to lower the car back to its standard height by pulling the valve. NASCAR attched a photo of the valve that will be placed in the A-posts of the cars that choose to utilize the Ohlins rear damper, which includes the lift.
