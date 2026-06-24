NASCAR and The Rolling Stones Team Up On Unique Collaboration

On Wednesday, NASCAR and The Rolling Stones revealed a new collaboration, which is designed to celebrate both iconic brands, which built their legacies through performance and life on the road.

The Rolling Stones are set to release the band's latest studio album, titled Foreign Tongues, on July 10, and this collaboration with NASCAR will serve as a tie-in to the release of the new studio album. Foreign Tongues follows the band's Grammy Award-winning album Hackney Diamonds.

As part of the partnership, NASCAR and The Rolling Stones will come together to create special officially licensed merchandise, special-edition collector vinyl, original content, and a one-of-a-kind fan experience in Chicago.

"For generations, NASCAR and The Rolling Stones have captivated fans through unforgettable live experiences and a shared spirit of performance," said Megan Malayter, NASCAR Vice President of Licensing and Consumer Products. "While one takes place on the racetrack and the other on the stage, both are fueled by passion, energy, and life on the road. This collaboration brings those worlds together in a unique way, giving fans exclusive content, limited-edition collectible vinyls, and immersive experiences that celebrate the connection between racing and rock & roll."

The NASCAR x The Rolling Stones campaign is set to launch with a hero film featuring NASCAR drivers Jesse Love, Connor Zilisch, and Carson Hocevar alongside Cleetus McFarland, a creator turned race car driver.

With music from Foreign Tongues featured in the film, the film reimagines the drivers as a touring rock band, and draws connections between life on tour as a rock band and life in NASCAR's travelling circus.

In addition to the original content highlighting the parallels between professional drivers and touring musicians, the collaboration between NASCAR and The Rolling Stones will include a NASCAR x The Rolling Stones merchandise collection featuring co-branded apparel headlined by a signature NASCAR racing jacket.

There will also be two limited-edition NASCAR-themed collector vinyl editions of Foreign Tongues, and a custom NASCAR listening lounge show car, which will appear throughout Chicago leading into the NASCAR Chicagoland race weekend, July 4-5.

Fans can learn more information and shop for items in the NASCAR x The Rolling Stones collection through NASCARShop.com or shop.rollingstones.com. Items will also be available trackside during NASCAR's Chicagoland race weekend.