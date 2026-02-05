NASCAR Champion Jesse Love to Star in Super Bowl LX Ad for Samsara

Defending NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion Jesse Love is being thrust onto a much larger stage than he has been during any point in his young career, starring in a brand-new advertisment for sponsor Samsara, which will debut during Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8.

Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Platform, will be promoting its new Samsara Coach system, a new personalized safety coach for professional drivers. Organizations across logistics, field services, and other industries will be able to choose from a range of avatars to deliver engaging, tailored coaching based on each driver's real-world performance on the road.

The premise of the advertisment is that "even champions need a coach", linking the high-speed environment that the racetrack provides to the real-world performance that is consistently shaped by constant preparation and fine-tuning.

“Jesse is a powerful representative for Samsara in that he operates in an environment where feedback can’t be delayed and decisions can’t wait,” said Meagen Eisenberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsara. “That’s the same reality our customers face every day, and it’s exactly why we’re building technology that delivers coaching and context in real time, not after the fact.”

Love is the driver of the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (the second-highest division of stock car racing in the United States) and as part of his and RCR's relationship with Samsara, the 19-year-old will be the first avatar available on the new platform.

“In racing, you don’t just show up and win—you’re constantly looking at data and getting coached to find an edge,” said Love. “It’s the same for the people in the real world who deliver our goods and services. We all want to be our best every time we’re behind the wheel, and Samsara shows what it takes to get there. I’m thankful for their partnership and thrilled to have the opportunity to represent them on and off the track in 2026.”

The Menlo Park, California-native is the youngest champion in the history of NASCAR, winning the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West (now the ARCA Menards Series West) title twice over. At 19 years old, Love has also captured a championship in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, which he will defend in 2026.

Love will appear in the Super Bowl LX commercial from Samsara on Sunday, February 8. Coverage of the Super Bowl will be on NBC and Peacock.

