NASCAR Chicago Street Race to 'Pause' in 2026, Eyes 2027 Return
NASCAR confirmed on Friday that the Chicago Street Race will not return in 2026.
According to a statement Friday evening, the event is being put on pause for 2026, in hopes of bringing NASCAR back to the streets of Chicago in 2027.
"Thank you for all that you have done to make the NASCAR Chicago Street Race one of the most iconic events in global sports," reads the statement.
"Following the success of the first three years, the Chicago Street Race will hit pause in 2026 to afford us the time necessary to work collaboratively with the City of Chicago to explore a new potential date and to develop a plan that further optimizes operational efficiencies, with a goal to return to the streets of Chicago in 2027."
The event first appeared on the NASCAR calendar in 2023, marked by the stunning victory of Shane van Gisbergen in his first NASCAR Cup Series start.
Alex Bowman won in 2024, while van Gisbergen scored his second Chicago win earlier this month.
The 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race was the first-ever race on a street circuit for NASCAR's premier division. The foundations for the event began in 2021 during the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, featuring NASCAR competitors racing one another on iRacing.
The final race of the series took place on what was, at that time, a hypothetical street course layout in downtown Chicago. That layout became a reality two years later, hosting the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.
The statement continued, “Together, we have built and grown an expanded community of fans that consists of longtime NASCAR enthusiasts and first-time racegoers from around the globe, and for that, we are immensely grateful. Thank you for your continued support – we look forward to seeing you at the races.”
This news comes on the heels of several reports thatNASCAR will contest a street race in San Diego, California in 2026. Kelly Crandall of RACER reportedan official announcement could come as early as next week.