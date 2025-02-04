NASCAR, Comcast Partner to Award Point for 'Xfinity Fastest Lap'
In partnership with NASCAR Cup Series Premier Partner Comcast, NASCAR will debut the “Xfinity Fastest Lap” program across the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025.
The program, which will award a championship point to the driver and team that records the quickest lap throughout every NASCAR National Series event in 2025, is part of a partnership extension between NASCAR and Comcast.
Comcast has extended its Premier Partnership of the NASCAR Cup Series for multiple seasons, while adding a single season onto its decade-long title sponsorship of the second-tier NASCAR Xfinity Series.
“We’re not just entering year 11 of our partnership. We’re embarking on year one of a renewed relationship with NASCAR filled with fresh energy and exciting opportunities to enhance the competition on the track in a way that has never been done before and continue to connect with fans in new and engaging ways,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnership & Engagement at Comcast.
The expansion of Comcast’s partnership with NASCAR will also include more of its connectivity and entertainment brands – Xfinity Mobile and Xumo.
Xfinity Mobile is joining the partnership as an Official Wireless Partner of NASCAR, while Xumo, Comcast’s and Charter’s streaming platform joint venture, will become an Official Video and Streaming Partner of NASCAR, with plans to offer its customers immersive viewing experiences and unique content.
“NASCAR is incredibly appreciative of Comcast’s continued partnership and their commitment to innovation and fan engagement within our sport,” said Michelle Byron, Executive Vice President and Chief Partnership and Licensing Officer at NASCAR. “Their contributions over the past decade, from enhancing the fan experience to supporting community initiatives, have been invaluable. We look forward to building on the success of our partnership during the 2025 season and beyond.”
Comcast’s commitment to NASCAR extends beyond the racetrack and is woven into the fabric of its activations. From title sponsorship of the Xfinity 500, the Fall NASCAR Cup Series event at Martinsville, or the Comcast Community Champion of the Year.