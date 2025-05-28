NASCAR Dishes Out Four Suspensions On Post-Charlotte Penalty Report
On Tuesday evening, NASCAR released its weekly penalty report following this past weekend's action at Charlotte Motor Speedway. As expected, there were four pit crew member suspensions contained within the report due to a pair of separated wheels between the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300.
On the NASCAR Cup Series side, Rear Changer Brehanna Daniels and Jackman Ethan Hindman from the No. 66 Garage 66 team have been suspended from the next two NASCAR Cup Series races for violating sections 10.5.2.6.D of the NASCAR Cup Series Rule Book in the Coca-Cola 600.
The infraction was the result of the right-rear wheel on Josh Bilicki's car detaching from the vehicle under caution on Lap 49 in Turn 4 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Bilicki would end the race with a 33rd-place finish, and he exited the race with a mechanical failure.
On the NASCAR Xfinity Series side, the No. 10 Kaulig Racing team had a very similar situation play out, which led to a two-race suspension for Rear Changer Jerick Newsome and Jackman Richie Williams for violating sections 10.5.2.5.E of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Rule Book in the BetMGM 300.
Daniel Dye, the driver of the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, suffered a detached wheel under caution at Lap 200. Unfortunately, for Dye, the detached wheel send him skidding into the inside SAFER Barrier, which ended his race early.
In addition to the four announced suspensions, NASCAR also announced the reinstatement of Kevin Lucas, Jr.
Lucas had been suspended following the NASCAR race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway in April. According to the post-Bristol penalty report, Lucas had been flagged for a substance abuse policy infraction, which is a behavioral penalty.