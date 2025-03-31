NASCAR Disqualifies Erik Jones From 24th-Place Finish at Martinsville
Erik Jones and the No. 43 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team suffered a bit of insult to injury following Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
Jones was initially scored as the 24th-place finisher in the race, which was a rough finish for the driver looking to right the ship on his 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. However, a couple of hours after the race, Jones and the No. 43 team were disqualified after their Toyota Camry XSE didn't meet the minimum weight requirement in post-race inspection.
As a result, Jones will now be scored as the last-place finisher of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
The disqualification will result in a net loss of 19 championship points for Jones, which drops the driver from 21st in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings to 29th.
Additionally, NASCAR will take the No. 43 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB car as well as the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet back to the NASCAR R&D Center for further evaluation this week. If the sanctioning body finds anything wrong with either car that wasn't discovered in post-race inspection at Martinsville, there could be additional penalties announced.
Denny Hamlin, who won Sunday's race at Martinsville, passed post-race inspection with no issues and officially picked up his 55th career NASCAR Cup Series win. The win moved Hamlin into a tie with Rusty Wallace for 11th on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series win list.