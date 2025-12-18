NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle was among seven people killed in a plane crash on Thursday morning at Statesville Regional Airport. Biffle was 55.

In addition to the racing legend, Biffle's wife Cristina, the couple's son, Ryder, and Biffle's daughter from a previous marriage, Emma, all perished in the crash. The other three passengers who died were Dennis Dutton, and his son Jack Dutton and Craig Wadsworth.

Confirmation came from a Thursday night joint statement from the families of the deceased.

The Complete Joine Statement From the Biffle, Grossu, Dutton, and Lunders Families:

We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones. This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words.



Greg and Cristina were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son Ryder and Greg’s daughter Emma (mother — Nicole Lunders).



Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious and infinitely joyful child.



Dennis Dutton and his son Jack were deeply loved as well, and their loss is felt by all who knew them.



Craig Wadsworth was beloved by many in the NASCAR community and will be missed by those who knew him.



Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives.



We ask for privacy, compassion and understanding as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss. We are grateful for the kindness and support that has been extended to our families during this incredibly difficult time.



At this moment, our focus is on honoring their lives and supporting one another. Joint Statement from the families

Following the official confirmation of the death of Biffle, Jack Roush, who fielded Biffle's cars for the entirety of his full-time NASCAR Cup Series career, issued a statement.

"The entire Charlotte sports community has suffered a tremendous loss," Roush said in the statement. "The tragic accident involving Greg Biffle and his family today is incredibly heartbreaking. I have lost a dear friend and partner in our NASCAR program. His contributions to our race team over the years are immeasurable."

Roush continued, "My condolences are with all those who loved and knew Greg and his family."

Moments after the statement was issued by Roush, NASCAR also released a statement issuing condolences to Biffle's family, friends, and all that were touched by him.

NASCAR is devastated by the tragic loss of Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, son Ryder, Craig Wadsworth, and Dennis and Jack Dutton in a fatal plane crash.



Greg was more than a champion driver; he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many. His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport.



On the track, Greg’s talent and tenacity earned him championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, as well as numerous wins and accolades in the NASCAR Cup Series. Beyond his racing career, he gave of himself for the betterment of our community. Most notably, Greg spent countless hours of his time helping the citizens of North Carolina during the disasters that followed Hurricane Helene. His tireless work saved lives.



Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Greg’s entire family, friends, and all who were touched by his life. NASCAR

A native of Vancouver, Washington, Biffle is a 19-time race-winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, as well as a championship-winning driver in both the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

The airplane was confirmed to be a Cessna 550 Citation owned by GB Aviation (a company based out of Mooresville, North Carolina, owned by Greg Biffle). This morning, the plane took off from Statesville Regional Airport and immediately turned around, where it crashed on an attempted landing around 10:15 AM ET.

We can confirm the owner of the aircraft leasing company, but we do not know who was on the plane. It reported engine trouble shortly after take-off and was trying to land back at the airport. It crashed and burst into flames. Yes, I am aware of lots of other information from… pic.twitter.com/cRYutwMaZu — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) December 18, 2025

Biffle competed full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for more than a decade, driving the iconic No. 16 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing (which is now known as RFK Racing) and amassed a career that includes 19 wins, 92 top-fives, and 175 top-10s.

After departing Roush Fenway Racing at the conclusion of the 2016 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, Biffle made sporadic appearances across NASCAR's National Series, including one-offs in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2019 and 2020, with Kyle Busch Motorsports (2019) and GMS Racing (2020).

Biffle made a return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022, competing in five events driving the No. 44 Chevrolet for NY Racing. In the last two seasons, Biffle has made a total of three starts in the ARCA Menards Series West for Sigma Performance Services, where he collected a pair of top-five results at Tri-City Raceway (third) and Portland International Raceway (Portland).

Earlier this year, following the devastation of Hurricane Helene, the retired NASCAR Cup Series driver played a substantial role in aiding residents of North Carolina who were stranded, bringing them supplies courtesy of a private helicopter.

