NASCAR FAST Channel Officially Launched on Xumo Play
Xumo, Comcast and Charter's joint venture that offers consumers nationwide a simple, easy way to stream all of their favorite shows and movies, and a proud partner of NASCAR, announced Friday that the NASCAR Channel, NASCAR's official FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channel, will launch on Xumo Play.
The NASCAR Channel, which offers race fans around-the-clock NASCAR content, including classic races, re-airs of the season's events, original series, documentaries and more.
NASCAR's FAST channel will anchor a new comprehensive hub for all things NASCAR across Xumo's streaming devices, Xumo Stream Box, and Xumo TV. Users can easily access the destination by saying "NASCAR" into their Xumo voice remote.
“Our new partnership with NASCAR marks an exciting new chapter for our brand and for motorsports fans everywhere,” said Fern Feistel, Vice President, Marketing at Xumo. “Whether watching at home or live at the track we’re making it easy for fans to enjoy all the adrenaline and drama of NASCAR through the launch of the NASCAR FAST channel, our NASCAR hub, and on-site experiences. This partnership is just the beginning of how Xumo is redefining the future of NASCAR streaming content.”
In addition to the at-home experiences, Xumo will have a physical presence at multiple NASCAR races throughout the season, starting with the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY at Texas Motor Speedway the weekend of May 4.
Fans in attendance can stop by the Xumo 'Easy Street Pit Stop', where they'll be able to charge their phones, enjoy snacks and refreshments, and stay cool to recharge throughout the weekend's events.
"Our partnership with Xumo represents an important step in expanding NASCAR’s digital footprint and making our sport more accessible to fans across multiple platforms," said John Dahl, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Content. “The launch of the NASCAR Channel on Xumo Play is the first of many exciting projects we have planned together.”
The NASCAR Channel joins a host of other sports-focused options on Xumo Play including The NBC Channel, NBC Sports NOW, NFL Channel, PBR RidePass, and PGA Tour. Xumo Play is available on all major streaming including Amazon, Android, Apple, Roku, Samsung, Sony, Xfinity, Xumo and more.