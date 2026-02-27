NASCAR Full Speed: The Daytona 500 to Premiere On Prime Video In March

NASCAR's docuseries, Full Speed, is set to return for the 2026 season, but the latest edition will have a new streaming home on Prime Video and a new vision. The previous offerings of NASCAR: Full Speed were released on Netflix.

According to a press release from NASCAR, the new Full Speed series is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 5 and will be titled Full Speed: The Daytona 500. The docuseries will focus on the 2026 Daytona 500, a departure from past editions of Full Speed, which focused on the championship battle.

Your favorite docuseries is back with a new installment and a new home.



FULL SPEED: The DAYTONA 500, starring @KyleBusch, @NoahGragson, @keselowski and @ConnorZilisch, premieres March 5 on @PrimeVideo! — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 27, 2026

Prime Video vows that the feature-length documentary will take audiences inside NASCAR's biggest crown jewel event like never before by delivering an unfiltered look at the biggest race and the best drivers on the planet.

Full Speed: The Daytona 500 will center around the lives of four drivers: Kyle Busch, Connor Zilisch, Brad Keselowski, and Noah Gragson, and will include their teams and families as they barrel toward the Daytona 500.

There are unique angles to each driver involved in the series as Busch is a two-time champion, who is looking to end a career-long losing streak. Busch would take the pole position for the Daytona 500. Zilisch, the lone NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year contender, was making his first start in the Great American Race, while Keselowski battled back from a broken femur that he suffered in the offseason, and Gragson is one of the most infectious personalities in the entire garage.

Seeing how each of the drivers prepared for the Daytona 500, and the process involved for their families and race teams is sure to be interesting to keep up with.

The 2026 Daytona 500, of course, was a wild event, which featured a last-lap pass for the win and a couple of crashes on the final lap of the race. As the smoke faded from the chaos, fortune shone upon Tyler Reddick, Michael Jordan, and the No. 45 23XI Racing team, which won the race.

Full Speed will continue to be produced by NASCAR Studios and Words + Pictures. Tim Mullen and Jackie Decker will be on the production team and will also serve as directors for the documentary. Among the executive producers are Tim Clark, John Dahl, Tally Hair, and Ben Kennedy of NASCAR Studios; and Connor Schell, Aaron Cohen, and Nick Eisenberg of Words + Pictures.