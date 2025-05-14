NASCAR Hall of Famer Johnson to Give NFL Legend Brady a Ride at Indy
A pair of seven-time champions are set to have an unforgettable experience later this month.
Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, will give a ride to Tom Brady, a seven-time NFL Super Bowl champion quarterback, in the IndyCar Fastest Seat in Sports ahead of the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 25, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The IndyCar Fastest Seat in Sports in a special two-seater version of an open-wheel IndyCar Series race car.
Johnson, 49, competed in the 2022 Indianapolis 500. The legendary driver led two laps in his lone Indianapolis 500 start, but finished 28th after crashing seven laps shy of the finish.
The California native, who captured 83 wins over a NASCAR Hall of Fame career says there's just something special about the Indianapolis 500.
“I love the Indy 500,” Johnson said. “There is an energy and excitement around the ‘500’ that is unlike anything I have experienced before. Certainly, pre-race ceremonies are the ultimate racing experience that I’ve had outside of the car. I’m thrilled to be a part of the program and to see the stands full one more time. I’m extremely honored to come back and do it and to be able to also share this experience with another seven-time champion.”
Among his many career accomplishments as a quarterback in the NFL, Brady, now the lead FOX NFL analyst, was a five-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time Associated Press Most Valuable Player (2007, 2010, 2017), and 15-time Pro Bowler.
Brady will be added to an impressive list of celebrities, who have served as the passenger in the IndyCar Fastest Seat in Sports. Past passengers of the custom two-seater IndyCar Series race car include World Series champion Alex Rodriguez, musicians Lady Gaga, Diplo, and Jon Bon Jovi, actors Mark Wahlberg, and Simu Liu, among many others.
After Johnson takes Brady for a ride around the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the Indianapolis 500, Johnson will fly to Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he is set to compete in his 700th NASCAR Cup Series start in the Coca-Cola 600 later that evening.
Johnson finished third in the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in February.
Johnson's fellow NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson is expected to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 25. Larson, who attempted 'The Double' a season ago, saw his attempt thwarted by weather delays at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
If Larson can pull off competing in both events on the same day, he'll become the first driver since Kurt Busch in 2014 to run the Indianapolis 500, and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day.
Only four drivers (John Andretti, Tony Stewart, Robby Gordon, and Kurt Busch) have ever completed 'The Double'.
The 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will be televised on FOX with coverage kicking off at 10:00 AM ET. The race can also be viewed on FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports App.