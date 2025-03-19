NASCAR Hands Out Six Suspensions in Weekly Penalty Report
NASCAR issued its weekly penalty report on Wednesday morning following this past weekend's Las Vegas Motor Speedway race weekend. Contained within the report were a total of six suspensions (four for safety violations and two for violations of the substance abuse policy) as well as a slew of fines for loose lug nuts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series garages.
As expected, Kyle Busch's No. 8 Richard Childress Racing pit crew, and Chase Briscoe's No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing pit crew will be without two of their usual crew members for the next two races beginning with this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Both teams suffered detached wheels in last Sunday's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Rear Changer Shiloh Windsor and Jack Man Joseph Moser were the two suspended crew members for the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team, and Rear Changer Daniel Smith and Jack Man Caleb Dirks are the two suspended members of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team.
Chris Jackson, who has served as a pit crew member for the No. 99 Viking Motorsports team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, will take over as the Rear Changer for Busch's No. 8 team this weekend while Garrett Crall, who has served as a pit crew member for the No. 5 Our Motorsports pit crew this season, will serve as the Jack Man of the No. 8 team at Homestead.
Adam Riley, who has served on the No. 4 Front Row Motorsports pit crew and No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing pit crew this season, will serve as Briscoe's Rear Changer this weekend and he'll be joined by Jack Man Nate McBride, who also comes over from the No. 4 Front Row Motorsports team.
Josiah Wright, and Corbin Sklener were both issued indefinite suspensions from NASCAR due to violations of the substance abuse policy.
Wright had been the Rear Changer on Brad Keselowski's No. 6 RFK Racing pit crew this season, while Sklener had been the Jack Man on the No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
In addition to the six suspension handed out, NASCAR issued five fines for loose lug nuts in post-race inspection following Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race and Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series event.
In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the No. 11 Kaulig Racing team, the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team, the No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing team, and the No. 88 JR Motorsports team have been fined $5,000 each for the infraction, while the No. 07 Spire Motorsports NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team was fined $2,500 for an unsecured lug nut.