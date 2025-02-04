NASCAR 'Having A Discussion' with Ty Gibbs After Bowman Gray Incident
It was pretty well-documented entering the Cook Out Clash that NASCAR’s return to Bowman Gray Stadium was bound to bring out some tempers, considering the quarter-mile racetrack is better known as ‘The Madhouse’.
But there was one spectacular-looking incident that ultimately drew the attention of NASCAR Cup Series officials, and will result in a discussion prior to the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway next week.
The incident happened during the Last Chance Qualifier, where after Ty Gibbs and Justin Haley made contact, resulting in a spin by the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver was upset.
Under the caution flag, Gibbs, in his third season of full-time competition in the NASCAR Cup Series, drove up to the side of Justin Haley’s No. 7 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet and attempted to show his displeasure by banging into his right-side door.
At some point during the incident, Gibbs’ left-front wheel and Haley’s right-front wheel touched, sending the Monster Energy-sponsored machine skywards, in an intense-looking incident heading into Turn 3 at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Brad Moran, Managing Director of the NASCAR Cup Series, was asked about the incident on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday, and said: “We’re all there, we know it’s a tough place and there’s going to be some aggression and good short track racing, which is what we wanted.”
“But, I’ll be having a discussion with Ty [Gibbs] before going to the track at Daytona [International Speedway], get his take on what happened, and make sure we’re clear on what we need from that point moving forward.”
Neither Gibbs nor Haley managed to advance to the 200-lap Cook Out Clash main event on Sunday, after finishing outside the top two in the Last Chance Qualifier.
While speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Moran did not mention whether NASCAR would be looking to assess a penalty ahead of the first points-paying event of the season, or if the discussion would the the extent of the disciplinary action handed down to Gibbs.