NASCAR Increasing Horsepower for Cup Series at Several Tracks in 2026

BREAKING NEWS: @NASCAR announces 750HP at select tracks for 2026. 🐎⬆️



Steve O'Donnell joins the @DaleJr Download - listen now! 🎙️

Apple: https://t.co/gDm5nUp3cg

Spotify: https://t.co/MlreMNZJgm

YouTube: https://t.co/VwYx4FLA6S pic.twitter.com/1HeKBQAcY9