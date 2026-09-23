NASCAR Legend Darrell Waltrip Diagnosed with Cognitive Disease

Darrell Waltrip, a legendary NASCAR racer who amassed 84 career victories and three championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, has been diagnosed with a cognitive disease, according to a statement from the Waltrip family, which was issued on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Waltrip, 79, was recently diagnosed with Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) complicated by possible Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). The Waltrip family explains the diagnosis likely stems from injuries sustained during Waltrip's 29-year NASCAR driving career.

Waltrip, who will step away from the public light due to the diagnosis, is currently only experiencing minor noticeable symptoms. The family states, "Be assured, Darrell is happy, and otherwise healthy."

The full official statement from the Waltrip Family:

"We wanted to share a health update with all of Darrell's friends and fans who have supported him throughout his racing career. Recently, Darrell has been diagnosed with Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) complicated by possible Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) -- likely from injures incurred during his racing career. While this disease will inevitably progress, thankfully it is currently limited to some minor noticeable symptoms. As a result, he will be stepping further away from the public limelight. Be assured, Darrell is happy and otherwise healthy -- spending his time with his wife, Stevie, two daughters and his three young grandchildren. We are all grateful for your continued prayer, love and support!

"Boogity! Boogity! Boogity!"

-Darrell, Stevie and Family

Following retirement from his full-time driving career in 2000, Waltrip signed with FOX Sports, where he served as an on-screen analyst for NASCAR On FOX broadcasts from 2001 to 2019. Over his time in the booth for FOX Sports, Waltrip brought key analysis as a former driver as well as laughs and levity during serious times in the sport of NASCAR.

The key phrase coined by Waltrip, "Boogity! Boogity! Boogity!" was shouted by the former driver at the green flag of each NASCAR On FOX race with him in the booth.

Waltrip's first race in the booth for FOX Sports was the 2001 Daytona 500, a race where Waltrip's brother, Michael Waltrip, scored his first career NASCAR Cup Series win, and the legendary Dale Earnhardt was killed in a last-lap crash.

In 2012, Waltrip was among the five enshrined in the NASCAR Hall of Fame's third-annual class.