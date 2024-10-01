NASCAR Making Aerodynamic Changes Ahead of Playoff Race at Talladega
NASCAR is making several aerodynamic changes to all Cup Series vehicles ahead of Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the middle race in the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Among the major changes include an extended rocker panel skirt, an extended-height roof rail, and fabric underneath the right-side roof flap. The ultimate goal for these changes is to increase vehicle's liftoff speed, keeping the cars from going airborne in the event of an on-track incident at Talladega this weekend, one of the highest-speed tracks on the circuit.
The right-side roof rail will be a two-inch fin made of polycarbonate, which will allow air to deflect off its flat surface if the vehicle were to slide sideways. In this roof rail will be two bevels, allowing air to pass through and activate the roof flaps atop the vehicle, which open to help keep the car on the ground, or set it back on the ground if the car is already airborne.
Beneath the right-side roof flap is fabric, which is modified to fit the inboard edge of the flap. That fabric will function similarly to a parachute. The straight-edged side of the triangular-shaped fabric will be fastened to the roof flap, while the cut edge with a 7/8-inch divot will attach to the vehicle's greenhouse, to ensure its functionality and stability.
Finally, the rocker box, which sits beneath the center of the vehicle, will receive an aluminum extension, which will eliminate space between the car's floor and the ground beneath it. The extension, which must be painted black by NASCAR rules, will sit flat on the bottom of the rocker box.
The changes for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event at Talladega Superspeedway come after a line of airborne accidents, first with Corey LaJoie at Michigan International Speedway, and then another two a week later at Daytona International Speedway for Josh Berry and Michael McDowell.
The YellaWood 500 at Talladega will take place on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.