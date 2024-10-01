Racing America Logo

NASCAR Making Aerodynamic Changes Ahead of Playoff Race at Talladega

NASCAR is making changes to the aerodynamics of the NASCAR Cup Series car ahead of Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, in hopes of avoiding airborne wrecks.

Joseph Srigley

Michael McDowell goes airborne in the No. 34 car during a Stage 3 crash in the Coke Zero Sugar 400, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Daytona International Speedway.
Michael McDowell goes airborne in the No. 34 car during a Stage 3 crash in the Coke Zero Sugar 400, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Daytona International Speedway. / Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

NASCAR is making several aerodynamic changes to all Cup Series vehicles ahead of Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the middle race in the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Among the major changes include an extended rocker panel skirt, an extended-height roof rail, and fabric underneath the right-side roof flap. The ultimate goal for these changes is to increase vehicle's liftoff speed, keeping the cars from going airborne in the event of an on-track incident at Talladega this weekend, one of the highest-speed tracks on the circuit.

The right-side roof rail will be a two-inch fin made of polycarbonate, which will allow air to deflect off its flat surface if the vehicle were to slide sideways. In this roof rail will be two bevels, allowing air to pass through and activate the roof flaps atop the vehicle, which open to help keep the car on the ground, or set it back on the ground if the car is already airborne.

Beneath the right-side roof flap is fabric, which is modified to fit the inboard edge of the flap. That fabric will function similarly to a parachute. The straight-edged side of the triangular-shaped fabric will be fastened to the roof flap, while the cut edge with a 7/8-inch divot will attach to the vehicle's greenhouse, to ensure its functionality and stability.

NASCAR NASCAR Cup
Beneath the right-side roof flap will be fabric, modified to fit the inboard edge of the flap, that will function similarly to a parachute. / Photo Credit: NASCAR

Finally, the rocker box, which sits beneath the center of the vehicle, will receive an aluminum extension, which will eliminate space between the car's floor and the ground beneath it. The extension, which must be painted black by NASCAR rules, will sit flat on the bottom of the rocker box.

NASCAR
The rocker box will receive an aluminum extension, eliminating space between the car’s floor and the ground beneath it. / Photo Credit: NASCAR

The changes for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event at Talladega Superspeedway come after a line of airborne accidents, first with Corey LaJoie at Michigan International Speedway, and then another two a week later at Daytona International Speedway for Josh Berry and Michael McDowell.

The YellaWood 500 at Talladega will take place on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Home/News