NASCAR No Longer Requiring American Ethanol Branding on Fuel Port
Teams across NASCAR’s National Series will no longer be required to place American Ethanol “Get Bioethanol” branding both around and inside the fuel port of vehicles, beginning in 2025.
The cancellation of this requirement was relayed to teams earlier this week in the form of a memo from NASCAR, which was obtained by Racing America OnSI. This change will apply to the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Craftsman Truck Series.
Any possible reasoning for this seemingly minor change is unknown, at this time. Racing America OnSI has attempted to reach out to NASCAR for comment or explanation, but hasn’t received a response, as of the time of publishing.
American Ethanol’s branding has been required inside and around the fuel port of all NASCAR National Series vehicles since 2011, when NASCAR partnered with the company to promote the use of biofuels, like Sunoco Green E15, in the top three series.
It’s unknown at this junction, whether the removal of the American Ethanol “Get Bioethanol” branding is the result of that partnership reaching its conclusion. The company has also been sponsoring the green flag, which is waved at the start of every NASCAR event, and on every restart.
American Ethanol also serves as a multi-race primary sponsor of NASCAR Cup Series organization Richard Childress Racing, and driver Austin Dillon, who pilots the No. 3 Chevrolet full-time. The company appeared on Dillon's entry six times in 2024.
Racing America OnSI continues to await a response from NASCAR. If one is received, or if any updates become available, they will be added to this story as an update.