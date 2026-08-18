NASCAR Officially Announces Venue For 2027 Championship Weekend

In 2027, NASCAR champions will once again be crowned at Homestead-Miami Speedway. On Tuesday, the sanctioning body officially revealed that the 1.5-mile speedway near Miami will serve as the host of Championship Weekend for the second consecutive season.

“The South Florida community is thrilled to once again be the home for NASCAR Championship Weekend in 2026 and 2027, as next year will be the Speedway’s 20th time doing so,” said Guillermo Santa Cruz, Homestead-Miami Speedway President. “The excitement, drama, and energy surrounding the championship brings tremendous visibility, economic impact, and engagement to our community, while showcasing what Homestead-Miami Speedway can offer as a premier destination for major events.”

The final race weekend of the 2027 season will be a triple-header weekend featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and the weekend will span November 12-14.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race will take place on Friday, November 12, while the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race will take center stage on Saturday, November 13, and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race is set for Sunday, November 14.

According to a press release from NASCAR, the track will undergo a $20 million renovation following the November 2026 championship race weekend.

The facility revealed that part of the capital investment project will feature a new primary gate entry experience, which is being tagged as the centerpiece of the project. The renovation will also include a comprehensive renovation of the Ally Champions Club, an expanded fan zone footprint, and additional aesthetic and operational improvements designed to support NASCAR Championship Weekend and reinforce the facility as a premier destination venue.

“Homestead-Miami Speedway has a rich history of delivering some of the most memorable championship moments in our sport, and this investment will ensure the venue is positioned for its next era of championship racing,” said Ben Kennedy, Chief Operating Officer, NASCAR. “As we continue with our NASCAR Championship rotating model, it is important that our marquee facilities continue to innovate and provide best-in-class experiences for our fans. These enhancements will elevate the fan experience while reinforcing Homestead-Miami Speedway’s status as a championship-caliber destination.”

Homestead-Miami Speedway previously served as the Championship Weekend venue from 2002 to 2019, before Phoenix Raceway was tagged as the Championship venue from 2020 to 2025.