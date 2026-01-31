NASCAR Officially Postpones Clash at Bowman Gray to Monday Amid Snow

Due to a heavy winter storm that has pounded North Carolina with snow on Saturday morning, NASCAR has officially decided to postpone Sunday's Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium to Monday, February 2.

NEWS: NASCAR announces updates to this weekend's event at Bowman Gray Stadium.



The @nascarclash is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. ET on FOX. pic.twitter.com/om1hRoqvXl — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 31, 2026

According to a release from NASCAR, Monday's on-track activity will kick off with practice and qualifying at 11 AM ET. Those sessions will be televised on FS2. Following practice and qualifying, the Last Chance Qualifier race will take place at 4:30 PM ET and will be televised on FOX.

The Main Event, the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, will take place at 6 PM ET and will be carried live on FOX. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will continue to carry the radio broadcasts for the on-track action on Monday.

NASCAR says it will continue to work closely with the City of Winston-Salem and North Carolina officials on the impacts of the winter weather in the area to host a safe event at Bowman Gray Stadium.

For fans attending the Cook Out Clash, parking lots at Bowman Gray Stadium will open on Monday at 9 AM ET, and off-site shuttle services will begin at 9:30 AM ET. Gates for Bowman Gray Stadium will officially open for spectators at 10 AM ET.

Ticketholders can get more information on the official NASCAR Clash website or by calling 1-855-525-7223.

When the Cook Out Clash, NASCAR's annual preseason exhibition event does go green, whether that be on Monday evening, or another date if further postponement is eventually needed, Chase Elliott will look to go back-to-back as the winner of the event.

Elliott took the victory last season in the inaugural Clash at Bowman Gray, a race that previously held a three-year stint at the LA Memorial Coliseum from 2022 to 2024, and at Daytona International Speedway from 1979 to 2021.

38 cars are entered into the Cook Out Clash, after qualifying, and the Last Chance Qualifier, 23 cars will start the Main Event, which is currently scheduled for Monday evening.

