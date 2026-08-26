NASCAR Officially Reveals 2027 National Series Schedules
After weeks of announcements coming out track-by-track, NASCAR finally ripped the Bandaid off on Wednesday, as the sanctioning body revealed the full official 2027 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
As previously announced, The Clash, a season-opening exhibition event, will return to Daytona International Speedway after several years of stops at quarter-mile short tracks.
Additionally, the street race at Naval Base Coronado is back for another season, while the NASCAR All-Star Race is heafing to North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Richmond Raceway will serve as the opening venue in The Chase during the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, and Homestead-Miami Speedway will again serve as the finale for Championship weekend.
Meanwhile Bowman Gray Stadium and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park will join the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule.
2027 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule
Date
Event/Track
Saturday,
Wheatley Vodka Clash / Daytona
Sunday,
Daytona 500 / Daytona
Sunday,
Echo Park Speedway
Sunday,
Circuit of the Americas
Sunday,
Phoenix Raceway
Sunday,
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Sunday,
Off Week
Sunday,
Darlington Raceway
Sunday,
Bristol Motor Speedway
Sunday,
Martinsville Speedway
Sunday,
Talladega Superspeedway
Sunday,
Texas Motor Speedway
Sunday,
Kansas Speedway
Sunday,
Dover Motor Speedway
Sunday,
NASCAR All-Star Race / North Wilkesboro
Sunday,
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Sunday,
Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday,
Pocono Raceway
Sunday,
Michigan International Speedway
Sunday,
Chicagoland Speedway
Sunday,
Iowa Speedway
Sunday,
Sonoma Raceway
Sunday,
EchoPark Speedway
Sunday,
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Sunday,
San Diego (Naval Base Coronado)
Sunday,
Off Week
Saturday,
Bristol Motor Speedway
Saturday,
World Wide Technology Raceway
Saturday,
Daytona International Speedway
Sunday,
Darlington Raceway
Saturday,
Richmond Raceway (Chase)
Sunday,
Watkins Glen International (Chase)
Sunday,
New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Chase)
Sunday,
Kansas Speedway (Chase)
Sunday,
Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Chase)
Sunday,
Charlotte Motor Speedway (Chase)
Sunday,
Phoenix Raceway (Chase)
Sunday,
Talladega Superspeedway (Chase)
Sunday,
Martinsville Speedway (Chase)
Sunday,
Homestead-Miami Speedway (Chase)
2027 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Schedule
Date
Track
Saturday,
Daytona International Speedway
Saturday,
EchoPark Speedway
Saturday,
Circuit of the Americas
Saturday,
Phoenix Raceway
Saturday,
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Saturday,
Darlington Raceway
Saturday,
Bristol Motor Speedway
Saturday,
Martinsville Speedway
Saturday,
Talladega Superspeedway
Saturday,
Texas Motor Speedway
Saturday,
Dover Motor Speedway
Saturday,
North Wilkesboro Speedway
Saturday,
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Saturday,
Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday,
Pocono Raceway
Saturday,
Chicagoland Speedway
Saturday,
Iowa Speedway
Saturday,
Sonoma Raceway
Saturday,
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Saturday,
San Diego (Naval Base Coronado)
Friday,
Bristol Motor Speedway
Saturday,
World Wide Technology Raceway
Friday,
Daytona International Speedway
Saturday,
Darlington Raceway
Friday,
Richmond Raceway (Chase)
Friday,
Watkins Glen International (Chase)
Saturday,
Kansas Speedway (Chase)
Saturday,
Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Chase)
Saturday,
Charlotte Motor Speedway (Chase)
Saturday,
Phoenix Raceway (Chase)
Saturday, October 30
Talladega Superspeedway (Chase)
Saturday,
Martinsville Speedway (Chase)
Saturday,
Homestead-Miami Speedway (Chase)
2027 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Schedule
Date
Track
Friday,
Daytona International Speedway
Saturday,
EchoPark Speedway
Saturday,
Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Friday,
Darlington Raceway
Friday,
Bristol Motor Speedway
Friday,
Texas Motor Speedway
Saturday,
Kansas Speedway
Friday,
North Wilkesboro Speedway
Friday,
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Friday,
Nashville Superspeedway
Friday,
Pocono Raceway
Saturday,
Michigan International Speedway
Saturday,
Lime Rock Park
Saturday,
EchoPark Speedway
Friday,
Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
Thursday,
Bristol Motor Speedway
Friday,
Bowman Gray Stadium
Sunday,
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Saturday,
New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Chase)
Friday,
Kansas Speedway (Chase)
Friday,
Charlotte Motor Speedway (Chase)
Friday,
Phoenix Raceway (Chase)
Friday,
Talladega Superspeedway (Chase)
Friday,
Martinsville Speedway (Chase)
Friday, November 12
Homestead-Miami Speedway (Chase)
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie