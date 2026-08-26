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NASCAR Officially Reveals 2027 National Series Schedules

The official 2027 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series were revealed on Wednesday.
Toby Christie|
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After weeks of announcements coming out track-by-track, NASCAR finally ripped the Bandaid off on Wednesday, as the sanctioning body revealed the full official 2027 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

As previously announced, The Clash, a season-opening exhibition event, will return to Daytona International Speedway after several years of stops at quarter-mile short tracks.

Additionally, the street race at Naval Base Coronado is back for another season, while the NASCAR All-Star Race is heafing to North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Richmond Raceway will serve as the opening venue in The Chase during the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, and Homestead-Miami Speedway will again serve as the finale for Championship weekend.

Meanwhile Bowman Gray Stadium and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park will join the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule.

2027 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Date

Event/Track

Saturday,
February 13

Wheatley Vodka Clash / Daytona

Sunday,
February 21

Daytona 500 / Daytona

Sunday,
February 28

Echo Park Speedway

Sunday,
March 7

Circuit of the Americas

Sunday,
March 14

Phoenix Raceway

Sunday,
March 21

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday,
March 28

Off Week

Sunday,
April 4

Darlington Raceway

Sunday,
April 11

Bristol Motor Speedway

Sunday,
April 18

Martinsville Speedway

Sunday,
April 25

Talladega Superspeedway

Sunday,
May 2

Texas Motor Speedway

Sunday,
May 9

Kansas Speedway

Sunday,
May 16

Dover Motor Speedway

Sunday,
May 23

NASCAR All-Star Race / North Wilkesboro

Sunday,
May 30

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sunday,
June 6

Nashville Superspeedway

Sunday,
June 13

Pocono Raceway

Sunday,
June 20

Michigan International Speedway

Sunday,
June 27

Chicagoland Speedway

Sunday,
July 4

Iowa Speedway

Sunday,
July 11

Sonoma Raceway

Sunday,
July 18

EchoPark Speedway

Sunday,
July 25

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Sunday,
August 1

San Diego (Naval Base Coronado)

Sunday,
August 8

Off Week

Saturday,
August 14

Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday,
August 22

World Wide Technology Raceway

Saturday,
August 28

Daytona International Speedway

Sunday,
September 5

Darlington Raceway

Saturday,
September 11

Richmond Raceway (Chase)

Sunday,
September 19

Watkins Glen International (Chase)

Sunday,
September 26

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Chase)

Sunday,
October 3

Kansas Speedway (Chase)

Sunday,
October 10

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Chase)

Sunday,
October 17

Charlotte Motor Speedway (Chase)

Sunday,
October 24

Phoenix Raceway (Chase)

Sunday,
October 31

Talladega Superspeedway (Chase)

Sunday,
November 7

Martinsville Speedway (Chase)

Sunday,
November 14

Homestead-Miami Speedway (Chase)

2027 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Schedule

Date

Track

Saturday,
February 20

Daytona International Speedway

Saturday,
February 27

EchoPark Speedway

Saturday,
March 6

Circuit of the Americas

Saturday,
March 13

Phoenix Raceway

Saturday,
March 20

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday,
April 3

Darlington Raceway

Saturday,
April 10

Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday,
April 17

Martinsville Speedway

Saturday,
April 24

Talladega Superspeedway

Saturday,
May 1

Texas Motor Speedway

Saturday,
May 15

Dover Motor Speedway

Saturday,
May 22

North Wilkesboro Speedway

Saturday,
May 29

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Saturday,
June 5

Nashville Superspeedway

Saturday,
June 12

Pocono Raceway

Saturday,
June 26

Chicagoland Speedway

Saturday,
July 3

Iowa Speedway

Saturday,
July 10

Sonoma Raceway

Saturday,
July 24

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Saturday,
July 31

San Diego (Naval Base Coronado)

Friday,
August 13

Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday,
August 21

World Wide Technology Raceway

Friday,
August 27

Daytona International Speedway

Saturday,
September 4

Darlington Raceway

Friday,
September 10

Richmond Raceway (Chase)

Friday,
September 18

Watkins Glen International (Chase)

Saturday,
October 2

Kansas Speedway (Chase)

Saturday,
October 9

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Chase)

Saturday,
October 16

Charlotte Motor Speedway (Chase)

Saturday,
October 23

Phoenix Raceway (Chase)

Saturday, October 30

Talladega Superspeedway (Chase)

Saturday,
November 6

Martinsville Speedway (Chase)

Saturday,
November 13

Homestead-Miami Speedway (Chase)

2027 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Schedule

Date

Track

Friday,
February 19

Daytona International Speedway

Saturday,
February 27

EchoPark Speedway

Saturday,
March 6

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Friday,
April 2

Darlington Raceway

Friday,
April 9

Bristol Motor Speedway

Friday,
April 30

Texas Motor Speedway

Saturday,
May 8

Kansas Speedway

Friday,
May 21

North Wilkesboro Speedway

Friday,
May 28

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Friday,
June 4

Nashville Superspeedway

Friday,
June 11

Pocono Raceway

Saturday,
June 19

Michigan International Speedway

Saturday,
July 10

Lime Rock Park

Saturday,
July 17

EchoPark Speedway

Friday,
July 23

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Thursday,
August 12

Bristol Motor Speedway

Friday,
August 20

Bowman Gray Stadium

Sunday,
September 5

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Saturday,
September 25

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Chase)

Friday,
October 1

Kansas Speedway (Chase)

Friday,
October 15

Charlotte Motor Speedway (Chase)

Friday,
October 22

Phoenix Raceway (Chase)

Friday,
October 29

Talladega Superspeedway (Chase)

Friday,
November 5

Martinsville Speedway (Chase)

Friday, November 12

Homestead-Miami Speedway (Chase)

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Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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