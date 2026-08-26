NASCAR Officially Reveals 2027 National Series Schedules

After weeks of announcements coming out track-by-track, NASCAR finally ripped the Bandaid off on Wednesday, as the sanctioning body revealed the full official 2027 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

As previously announced, The Clash, a season-opening exhibition event, will return to Daytona International Speedway after several years of stops at quarter-mile short tracks.

Additionally, the street race at Naval Base Coronado is back for another season, while the NASCAR All-Star Race is heafing to North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Richmond Raceway will serve as the opening venue in The Chase during the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, and Homestead-Miami Speedway will again serve as the finale for Championship weekend.

Meanwhile Bowman Gray Stadium and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park will join the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule.

2027 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Date Event/Track Saturday,

February 13 Wheatley Vodka Clash / Daytona Sunday,

February 21 Daytona 500 / Daytona Sunday,

February 28 Echo Park Speedway Sunday,

March 7 Circuit of the Americas Sunday,

March 14 Phoenix Raceway Sunday,

March 21 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday,

March 28 Off Week Sunday,

April 4 Darlington Raceway Sunday,

April 11 Bristol Motor Speedway Sunday,

April 18 Martinsville Speedway Sunday,

April 25 Talladega Superspeedway Sunday,

May 2 Texas Motor Speedway Sunday,

May 9 Kansas Speedway Sunday,

May 16 Dover Motor Speedway Sunday,

May 23 NASCAR All-Star Race / North Wilkesboro Sunday,

May 30 Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday,

June 6 Nashville Superspeedway Sunday,

June 13 Pocono Raceway Sunday,

June 20 Michigan International Speedway Sunday,

June 27 Chicagoland Speedway Sunday,

July 4 Iowa Speedway Sunday,

July 11 Sonoma Raceway Sunday,

July 18 EchoPark Speedway Sunday,

July 25 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sunday,

August 1 San Diego (Naval Base Coronado) Sunday,

August 8 Off Week Saturday,

August 14 Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday,

August 22 World Wide Technology Raceway Saturday,

August 28 Daytona International Speedway Sunday,

September 5 Darlington Raceway Saturday,

September 11 Richmond Raceway (Chase) Sunday,

September 19 Watkins Glen International (Chase) Sunday,

September 26 New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Chase) Sunday,

October 3 Kansas Speedway (Chase) Sunday,

October 10 Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Chase) Sunday,

October 17 Charlotte Motor Speedway (Chase) Sunday,

October 24 Phoenix Raceway (Chase) Sunday,

October 31 Talladega Superspeedway (Chase) Sunday,

November 7 Martinsville Speedway (Chase) Sunday,

November 14 Homestead-Miami Speedway (Chase)

2027 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Schedule

Date Track Saturday,

February 20 Daytona International Speedway Saturday,

February 27 EchoPark Speedway Saturday,

March 6 Circuit of the Americas Saturday,

March 13 Phoenix Raceway Saturday,

March 20 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday,

April 3 Darlington Raceway Saturday,

April 10 Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday,

April 17 Martinsville Speedway Saturday,

April 24 Talladega Superspeedway Saturday,

May 1 Texas Motor Speedway Saturday,

May 15 Dover Motor Speedway Saturday,

May 22 North Wilkesboro Speedway Saturday,

May 29 Charlotte Motor Speedway Saturday,

June 5 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday,

June 12 Pocono Raceway Saturday,

June 26 Chicagoland Speedway Saturday,

July 3 Iowa Speedway Saturday,

July 10 Sonoma Raceway Saturday,

July 24 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Saturday,

July 31 San Diego (Naval Base Coronado) Friday,

August 13 Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday,

August 21 World Wide Technology Raceway Friday,

August 27 Daytona International Speedway Saturday,

September 4 Darlington Raceway Friday,

September 10 Richmond Raceway (Chase) Friday,

September 18 Watkins Glen International (Chase) Saturday,

October 2 Kansas Speedway (Chase) Saturday,

October 9 Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Chase) Saturday,

October 16 Charlotte Motor Speedway (Chase) Saturday,

October 23 Phoenix Raceway (Chase) Saturday, October 30 Talladega Superspeedway (Chase) Saturday,

November 6 Martinsville Speedway (Chase) Saturday,

November 13 Homestead-Miami Speedway (Chase)

2027 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Schedule

Date Track Friday,

February 19 Daytona International Speedway Saturday,

February 27 EchoPark Speedway Saturday,

March 6 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Friday,

April 2 Darlington Raceway Friday,

April 9 Bristol Motor Speedway Friday,

April 30 Texas Motor Speedway Saturday,

May 8 Kansas Speedway Friday,

May 21 North Wilkesboro Speedway Friday,

May 28 Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday,

June 4 Nashville Superspeedway Friday,

June 11 Pocono Raceway Saturday,

June 19 Michigan International Speedway Saturday,

July 10 Lime Rock Park Saturday,

July 17 EchoPark Speedway Friday,

July 23 Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Thursday,

August 12 Bristol Motor Speedway Friday,

August 20 Bowman Gray Stadium Sunday,

September 5 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Saturday,

September 25 New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Chase) Friday,

October 1 Kansas Speedway (Chase) Friday,

October 15 Charlotte Motor Speedway (Chase) Friday,

October 22 Phoenix Raceway (Chase) Friday,

October 29 Talladega Superspeedway (Chase) Friday,

November 5 Martinsville Speedway (Chase) Friday, November 12 Homestead-Miami Speedway (Chase)