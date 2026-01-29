NASCAR Partnering With USA Luge For 2026 Olympic Winter Games

When the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 begin in just over a week, there will be a new NASCAR connection on display on the world stage.

On Wednesday, USA Luge and NASCAR announced a technical and marketing partnership. The most visible aspects of the partnership include athlete appearances, NASCAR-branded content on NBC Sports YouTube shows, spots in the USA Luge Fantasy Camp, and NASCAR branding on athlete wear and the USA Luge headquarters in Lake Placid, New York.

Two sports united in the pursuit of speed. 🤝



NASCAR and @USA_Luge announce a long-term technical and marketing partnership ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics. pic.twitter.com/ZiJxY3JEKV — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 28, 2026

However, the arrangement also includes technical assistance, as NASCAR lends a hand to the talented sliding athletes who will represent the United States in Italy from February 6-22, 2026.

This technical assistance is largely focused on aerodynamic optimization of sleds and equipment.

“At NASCAR, innovation and performance are part of our DNA, and this partnership with USA Luge is a powerful example of how that expertise can extend beyond the racetrack," said Dr. Eric Jacuzzi, vice president, vehicle performance, NASCAR. "From aerodynamics and engineering to fan engagement and athlete support, we’re proud to collaborate with an organization that shares our passion for speed, precision and representing the USA on the world stage.

"As the Games approach and looking well beyond 2026, this is about bringing two U.S. sports together to push boundaries and help drive competitive excellence."

"We couldn’t be happier about the opportunity to partner with NASCAR," Scott Riewald, CEO, USA Luge, added. “We align in so many areas—speed, adrenaline, high-tech equipment, representing the USA—that it only makes sense to come together in a relationship like this. NASCAR has so much experience and expertise around aerodynamics, fabrication, and materials that we believe, when combined with the knowledge of our staff, will help USA Luge develop the fastest sleds in the world.

"On top of that, I can’t think of two other entities—NASCAR and Olympic sport—that shout ‘USA.’ We have already seen benefits in the short time we’ve worked together, and we are excited about what the future holds for USA Luge and NASCAR.”

This is not the first time the NASCAR world has crossed paths with the Winter Olympics. In fact, one of NASCAR's most recognizable figues is also a Hall of Fame bobsled builder.

Geoff Bodine was recognized as one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023 as part of the sanctioning body's 75th Anniversary celebration. He won the 1986 Daytona 500 as part of a career that included 18 victories in NASCAR's premier series.

In 1992, Bodine led an effort that became the Bo-Dyn Bobsled Project, which collaborates on the design, manufacture and supply of American-built racing sleds for the United States Bobsled and Skeleton Federation. Leaning on his engineering background, experiences behind the wheel, and connections in racing, Bodine helped turn around the fortunes of U.S. Bobsledding.

Bo-Dyn sleds entered Olympic competition in the 1994 Winter Games at Lillehammer, Norway, and claimed three bobsled medals in 2002 at Salt Lake City.

In the 2010 Winter Olympics, Bo-Dyn's "Night Train" sled won the first four-man gold medal for the United States since 1948. Bodine was inducted into the USA Bobsled & Skeleton Hall of Fame in the class of 2020-21.

Opening Ceremonies for the 2026 Winter Games take place on Friday, February 6. Luge at the 2026 Winter Olympics begins with the men's singles competition on Saturday, February 7, and all races will be televised on NBC and USA Network, with additional streaming options available on Peacock and NBC's Olympics Platforms.

