NASCAR Penalizes Cindric for Right-Rear Hook of Ty Dillon at COTA
Austin Cindric, who has suffered through a rough start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season despite having arguably the best car in the opening two races of the season, has been penalized for a Lap 4 incident with Ty Dillon from this past weekend's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Here is a video of the incident in question:
NASCAR determined that Cindric intentionally turned his No. 2 Ford Mustang Dark Horse into the right rear quarterpanel of Ty Dillon's No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet in retaliation. As a result, NASCAR concluded that Cindric was found to be in violation of Sections 4.4 B&D of the NASCAR Cup Series Member Code of Conduct.
Cindric has been docked 50 championship points, and has been fined $50,000 by the sanctioning body for his actions at Circuit of the Americas.
Due to the penalties, Cindric will see a significant drop in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings as he plummets from 11th to 34th in the driver standings heading into this weekend's race at Phoenix Raceway.
Additionally, NASCAR issued two-race suspensions for two members of Kyle Larson's No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports pit crew on this week's penalty report for a separated wheel that broke free from his race car during the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA. Jack man Brandon Johnson, and Front Changer Blaine Anderson have been suspended for this weekend's event at Phoenix Raceway, and next weekend's event at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Both crew members will be eligible to return to action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Larson finished 32nd in Sunday's race at Circuit of the Americas after being assessed a two-lap penalty for the separated wheel.