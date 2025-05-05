NASCAR Reveals Current Top-10 Drivers in All-Star Race Fan Voting
With the fan voting period for the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway halfway complete, NASCAR officially revealed the drivers inside of the top 10 of the voting in alphabetical order on Monday.
With 12 days remaining for fans to cast their ballots to ensure that their favorite driver, not yet in the field for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race, can have an automatic bid into the big race regardless of their finish in the All-Star Open.
Here are the 10 drivers currently inside of the top-10 of the All-Star Fan Voting:
- A.J. Allmendinger, the driver of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
- Ty Dillon, the driver of the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
- Ty Gibbs, the driver of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Shane van Gisbergen, the driver of the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
- Noah Gragson, the driver of the No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
- Carson Hocevar, the driver of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
- Erik Jones, the driver of the No. 43 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota
- Michael McDowell, the driver of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
- Ryan Preece, the driver of the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
- Bubba Wallace, the driver of the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Drivers, who have yet to secure their place into the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race field will compete in the NASCAR All-Star Open Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Two drivers will advance through their on-track performance in the Open, while an additional driver will advance to the All-Star Race through the Fan Vote.
NASCAR All-Star Race fan voting is being conducted on NASCAR.com/fanvote, and voting will continue until Saturday, May 17 at 11:59 PM ET.
Drivers already locked into the field for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race due to winning a NASCAR Cup Series points race in 2024 or 2025, or that have a previous All-Star Race win, or are former NASCAR Cup Series champions include William Byron, Daniel Suárez, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Harrison Burton, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Ross Chastain, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Josh Berry, and Kyle Busch.
The NASCAR All-Star Open will serve as the precursor to the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, May 18 at 5:30 PM ET and will be televised on FS1. The NASCAR All-Star Race will follow at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 18, and will also be televised on FS1.