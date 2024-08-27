NASCAR's Ben Kennedy: Kyle Busch's Legal Issues in Mexico Resolved
With NASCAR officially making the move to run a NASCAR Cup Series event in June 2025 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico, many wondered what that would mean for the status of Kyle Busch, the driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, for the event.
In January 2023, Busch was arrested and detained at the Cancun International Airport after a firearm was discovered in his luggage by airport security. Busch, who has a concealed carry permit in North Carolina, issued a statement at the time saying he simply made a mistake by forgetting the gun was in his bag.
In the statement, Busch would go on to explain, "When [the handgun] was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina. I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved this matter. My family and I consider this issue closed.”
While Busch considered the issue, "closed," at the time, the NASCAR Cup Series didn't compete in Mexico at the time of his arrest. As a result, there was a question, as rumors swirled over the last year that the NASCAR Cup Series could run a race in Mexico in 2025, as to whether Busch would be allowed to enter the country.
On Tuesday, Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Venue & Racing Innovations Officer confirmed that Busch's legal woes in Mexico have been resolved and that the sanctioning body doesn't see any potential issues arising from the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion competing in next season's event at Mexico City.
"Yeah, we've had a couple of communications certainly with the team. The issues have been resolved so we don't foresee any challenges there," Kennedy explained in a media conference on Zoom. "And I'm sure Kyle is excited to be in Mexico City next year."
Busch, who won the last NASCAR Xfinity Series event at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in 2008, posted an update on X, in which he expressed excitement about being able to defend that win next season. That post would also indicate that Busch is indeed good to go for next year's NASCAR Cup Series event at Mexico City.
Busch, 39, heads into this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway needing a win to advance into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Over the last two weekends, Busch and his team have shown strength with a fourth-place finish at Michigan International Speedway, and a runner-up effort last weekend at Daytona International Speedway.
While its been a dismal season by Busch's lofty standards, the driver and his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team head into the most pivotal race of their 2024 season with momentum on their side. Busch will look to get the job done, and if he can pull off the win, not only will he lock into the Playoffs, but he'll also extend his consecutive seasons with a win streak to 20 years.