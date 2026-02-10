NASCAR's Times Square Billboard Sets Guinness World Record

The 2026 DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway is less than a week away, and even before cars have hit the racetrack for practice at 'The World Center of Racing', NASCAR is already smashing records, and in doing so, bringing new eyes to the sport.

On Tuesday, NASCAR launched a historic and unique activation in Times Square, one of the world's most iconic urban settings, which brought the unmistakable roar of a NASCAR engine to the heart of New York City and those in the typically crowded area.

Can we getta hell yeah?!



NASCAR is officially certified by @GWR for the World's Loudest Billboard. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/UsKFBcVjBl — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 10, 2026

In doing so, NASCAR succeeded in its original mission; setting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the World's Loudest Billboard. The custom billboard featured a 1:1 replica NASCAR Next Gen engine, which was built in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by 72andSunny in partnership with Guru House, with consultation from leading NASCAR engine builders ECR Engines and Hendrick Motorsports, to ensure authenticity at scale.

The engine reached an incredible peak of 133.7 decibles (which is louder than peak stadium crowd noise at many facilities, and 32 times as loud as a typical shower or dishwasher). This also easily dethroned the old record, which stood at 100 decibels (equivalent to the noise level of a handheld drill).

"Setting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title is a proud moment for our sport and serves as a bold statement to get the 2026 season started," said Tim Clark, NASCAR's Chief Brand Officer. "The billboard puts the visceral energy of NASCAR front and center and invites everyone to experience what makes our sport so unique."

The historic moment is part of NASCAR's brand refresh for the upcoming season, shifting to a mantra of Hell Yeah, which highlights the instinctive, visceral energy that defines the sport. The refresh also includes a new brand spot developed by Concept80 that debuted Sunday, February 8, featuring drivers Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Larson alongside Scott Eastwood, Marshawn Lynch, Cleetus McFarland, and Katelyn Larson.

Full throttle for a damn good time.



America, start your engines! pic.twitter.com/kWh8xpTNhw — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 9, 2026

The 68th Annual DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway, the first points-paying event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, will take place on Sunday, February 15 at 2:30 PM ET on FOX, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.