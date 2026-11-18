NASCAR officially set the format and eligibility requirements for the 2027 Wheatley Vodka Clash at Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday. The season-opening exhibition event, set for Saturday, February 13, will be a 70-lap race featuring 22 eligible drivers.

As for the full format of the race, it won't be a simple 70-lap dash to the cash. NASCAR has added a Lap 30 competition caution at which all teams will be required to make a four-tire pit stop. To be honest, the format is very simple, which is a welcomed change in an era of overcomplicated NASCAR exhibition event formats.

As for which drivers are eligible for the 2027 edition of The Clash, the field will be limited to 2026 NASCAR Cup Series pole winners, and race winners, as well as previous Daytona 500 winners and NASCAR Cup Series champions, provided they competed full-time in 2026. Additionally, NASCAR has carved out one special OEM slot for Kaulig Racing's Dodge program. Kaulig Racing will have to choose whether to add AJ Allmendnger or Ty Dillon to the official entry list for the race to represent Dodge.

There will also be a special qualifying format fo the event, which will set the starting lineup for the exhibition event. NASCAR will allow teams to utilize different setups for qualifying and the race. According to NASCAR, simulation models suggest single-car qualifying speeds will exceed 200 mph in qualifying setups.

As for the qualifying session, drivers will have two laps on track, but there is another unique wrinkle added in. After one full green-flag lap, drivers will head down pit road on Lap 2 of their qualifying run. Drivers will be required to stay at thepit road speed limit, stop in a pit box where their pit crew will complete a four-tire pit stop with simulated fuel. The qualifying run will conclude after crossing the finish line on pit road following the pit stop.

Similar to All-Star Race qualifying, time penalties will be assessed for speeding or pit stop infractions. Final qualifying results will be determined from initial green flag to checkered flag of the two-lap qualifying runs.

The 22 drivers eligible for the 2027 Wheatley Vodka Clash at Daytona:

Christopher Bell (2026 pole winner and race winner)

Ryan Blaney (2026 pole winner, and race winner, past champion)

Chase Briscoe (2026 pole winner, and race winner)

William Byron (2026 race winner, past Daytona 500 winner)

Ross Chastain (2026 pole winner)

Austin Cindric (past Daytona 500 winner)

Austin Dillon (past Daytona 500 winner)

Chase Elliott (2026 race winner, past champion)

Ty Gibbs (2026 pole winner, and race winner)

Denny Hamlin (2026 pole winner, and race winner, past Daytona 500 winner)

Corey Heim (2026 race winner)

Carson Hocevar (2026 pole winner, race winner)

Brad Keselowski (past champion)

Kyle Larson (2026 race winner, past champion)

Joey Logano (2026 pole winner, and race winner, past Daytona 500 winner, past champion)

Michael McDowell (past Daytona 500 winner)

Ryan Preece (2026 race winner)

Tyler Reddick (2026 pole winner, and race winner, past Daytona 500 winner)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (past Daytona 500 winner)

Daniel Suarez (2026 race winner)

Shane van Gisbergen (2026 pole winner, and race winner)

Dodge Full-time Driver (AJ Allmendinger or Ty Dillon)

The 2027 NASCAR Cup Series Wheatley Vodka Clash at Daytona International Speedway is set for Saturday, February 13, and will be televised by FOX Sports with a start time to be determined later.